Joe Biden Reportedly Has A Brutal Nickname For Donald Trump Out Of The Public Eye
There has never been any love lost between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Neither seems to have any affection for the other at all. In a completely unsurprising turn of events, it has been revealed that President Biden has a particularly brutal nickname for Donald Trump when the cameras aren't rolling. According to Bob Woodward in his new book, Biden refers to the former president as "that f***ing a**hole" on the occasions where he even bothers to mention Trump.
Politicians are often much different in their personal lives than they are when they face the public. Woodward's book, "War," appears to shine a light on the current president's potty mouth. In separate instances, he's quoted about Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, "That son of a b*tch, Bibi Netanyahu, he's a bad guy. He's a bad f***ing guy!." Biden is also quoted in the book discussing Russia's Vladimir Putin shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "That f***ing Putin, Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil." Apparently, Joe doesn't have the calm grandfatherly demeanor people expect behind the scenes.
Presidential war of nicknames
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are no strangers to taking jabs at each other. The pair have faced off three times now, and even with Biden out of the 2024 race in favor of Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, the two still snipe at each other. In fact, there frankly isn't much the two haven't said about or called each other. Each and every time the two have stepped on stage together, it has become an energetic, angry affair. Considering their public animosity, it's no surprise that their private mentions of each other would be more vulgar in spite of Trump's rumored feelings of guilt over bullying Biden.
The real question left for the public to answer is which of the two has a better nickname for the other. Trump calling Biden 'Sleepy Joe' may be a bit more creative and a bit less mean, but it doesn't have the edgy vibe that Biden calling Trump a 'f***king a**hole' does. Although, the vulgarity does take a bit away from Biden saying that he at least has manners and the former president does not, which is yet another personal and recent shot that Biden has taken at Trump.