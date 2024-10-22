Joe Biden Reportedly Has A Brutal Nickname For Donald Trump Out Of The Public Eye

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are no strangers to taking jabs at each other. The pair have faced off three times now, and even with Biden out of the 2024 race in favor of Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, the two still snipe at each other. In fact, there frankly isn't much the two haven't said about or called each other. Each and every time the two have stepped on stage together, it has become an energetic, angry affair. Considering their public animosity, it's no surprise that their private mentions of each other would be more vulgar in spite of Trump's rumored feelings of guilt over bullying Biden.

The real question left for the public to answer is which of the two has a better nickname for the other. Trump calling Biden 'Sleepy Joe' may be a bit more creative and a bit less mean, but it doesn't have the edgy vibe that Biden calling Trump a 'f***king a**hole' does. Although, the vulgarity does take a bit away from Biden saying that he at least has manners and the former president does not, which is yet another personal and recent shot that Biden has taken at Trump.