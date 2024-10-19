Taylor Swift's Foray Into Acting Was A Lot More Awkward Than Travis Kelce's
Travis Kelce is moving off of the football field and onto the big screen. After a standout "Saturday Night Live" performance, Kelce made his official dramatic debut in Ryan Murphy's "Grotesquerie." Kelce plays a flirtatious hospital orderly named Ed Laclan who develops a friendship with Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts.
Nicholas Chavez, who stars as Father Charlie Mayhew in the FX series, talked about Kelce with People, saying, "He has such an exciting character in this show, and I think that people should be looking forward to seeing Travis shine because guy's a star." Kelce's rise in popularity is largely attributed to his relationship with Taylor Swift, and while his acting debut has been widely well-received, hers took a few more tries (and fails).
In 2008, Swift asked to have a cameo in the "Twilight" franchise and was rejected because the director thought it might be too distracting for viewers. Her first official acting job was as a murder victim on "CSI." She played an edgy teenager and struggled to be believable in the more serious scenes of the episode, with Daily Beast's reviews saying, "It's actually so goth to flop." Swift also had a painfully awkward audition for "Les Miserables." During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Swift and her scene partner, Eddie Redmayne, explained that the team dressed her as a "19th-century street urchin," painting her teeth brown for the role of Eponine. (Suffice it to say, Swift did not get the part.) Since then, Swift has had many opportunities to redeem herself and carve out a name beyond her complicated relationship history.
Taylor Swift's roles got better after CSI
Taylor Swift has had the opportunity to shine in roles both large and small in a variety of projects. Soon after the "CSI" episode, she was in the rom-com "Valentine's Day," where she played Felicia, a high schooler who's in a puppy love relationship with Taylor Lautner's character, Willy. The role was sweet and fun, allowing Swift to show off her silly side. She has also taken on brief guest acting roles, such as when she joined Miley Cyrus in "Hannah Montana: The Movie" or had a hilarious cameo in the Season 2 "New Girl" finale.
However, perhaps the most awkward Swift role of all time was when she played Bombalurina in "Cats," a film that received dismal critic and audience reviews. "As she's dancing, all of the most disturbing, uncanny elements of the special effects are on full display," Entertainment Weekly wrote. Of course, this uncomfortable scene had less to do with Swift's acting ability and more to do with the shocking design choices of the film, but nonetheless, this critical flop didn't do her acting career any favors.
After taking over pop culture with the Eras Tour and being named Time's Person of the Year in 2023, Swift has been too busy to act in recent years. There are rumors that Swift might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Blonde Phantom, so Swifites should keep an eye out for any big announcements because you never know!