The Full House Episode That Terrified Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Barber

All four of the adults on "Full House" appear in the strange dream that freaked out Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, with the sequence styling them in child-like clothing. "It was so weird," Sweetin said on the podcast. "You could tell that not one adult in that scene wanted to be there." Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) wears a sailor-style dress, similar to the one picked out for Michelle earlier in the episode, with her hair in braids and freckles drawn on her face. Danny (Bob Saget) is childishly dressed in a brown suit, wearing long shorts, a bowtie, and a multi-colored cap.

Joey (Dave Coulier) is dressed in overalls, a sideways baseball cap, and a costume horse, while Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) appears as a cowboy, wearing a fringed shirt, a black hat, and a large belt buckle. While the dream starts with them playing a game of hide-in-seek, the fun is disrupted by their shared anticipation for Michelle's arrival, with the toddler appearing as a giant wearing a pink dress and crown. "The scale was really weird," Barber said, wondering if the adults were supposed to be toys. "They were trying to make it like the adults were kid-sized," Sweetin said. "But Michelle was so much larger than them [that] it was like Godzilla or something coming out."

While this definitely ranks as one of the most bizarre "Full House" storylines, it's not the only time the series has featured an unsettling dream. Sweetin and Barber reacted to the nightmare that Uncle Jesse had in Season 1 of the sitcom during a December 2023 podcast episode, though they didn't find it quite as off-putting as Michelle's preschool sequence. Personally, we can't wait to hear the alum's reaction to the Season 8 episode that sees the youngest Tanner dreaming that she's grown clown-sized feet.

