The Full House Episode That Terrified Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Barber
While it was undoubtedly a beloved family sitcom throughout the '80s and '90s, there are some things about "Full House" that only adults notice. Former stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, two "Full House" castmates that maintain a close relationship, have learned this lesson the hard way on their rewatch podcast "How Rude, Tanneritos!" For their October 15 episode, the two actors discovered a terrifying dream sequence in Episode 16 of Season 3, which sees Michelle Tanner, played by former actors Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, as a giant princess preschooler.
"I wrote down 'What the f— kind of acid trip did I just watch?'" Barber, who appeared on the show as goofy neighbor Kimmy Gibbler, said. "This is bad even for a '90s sitcom." The episode sees Michelle the night before her first day at preschool, filled with anticipation for what the morning will bring. When she finally falls asleep, she dreams of the show's four adults as children at her imagined preschool, a place filled with strange stuffed animals and oversized toys. "I was like, those things in the background!" Sweetin, who played middle sister Stephanie Tanner, said in the podcast episode. "Those animals! What were they? The stuff of nightmares."
The Full House adults go childsize
All four of the adults on "Full House" appear in the strange dream that freaked out Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, with the sequence styling them in child-like clothing. "It was so weird," Sweetin said on the podcast. "You could tell that not one adult in that scene wanted to be there." Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) wears a sailor-style dress, similar to the one picked out for Michelle earlier in the episode, with her hair in braids and freckles drawn on her face. Danny (Bob Saget) is childishly dressed in a brown suit, wearing long shorts, a bowtie, and a multi-colored cap.
Joey (Dave Coulier) is dressed in overalls, a sideways baseball cap, and a costume horse, while Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) appears as a cowboy, wearing a fringed shirt, a black hat, and a large belt buckle. While the dream starts with them playing a game of hide-in-seek, the fun is disrupted by their shared anticipation for Michelle's arrival, with the toddler appearing as a giant wearing a pink dress and crown. "The scale was really weird," Barber said, wondering if the adults were supposed to be toys. "They were trying to make it like the adults were kid-sized," Sweetin said. "But Michelle was so much larger than them [that] it was like Godzilla or something coming out."
While this definitely ranks as one of the most bizarre "Full House" storylines, it's not the only time the series has featured an unsettling dream. Sweetin and Barber reacted to the nightmare that Uncle Jesse had in Season 1 of the sitcom during a December 2023 podcast episode, though they didn't find it quite as off-putting as Michelle's preschool sequence. Personally, we can't wait to hear the alum's reaction to the Season 8 episode that sees the youngest Tanner dreaming that she's grown clown-sized feet.