The Wild Way Kate Winslet Met Her Husband While Dating Another Man

While Kate Winslet was vacationing with her now ex-boyfriend Louis Dowler and her two children, Mia and Joe, on Necker Island, which is located in the British Virgin Islands, she was involved in a house fire. The fire in question was caused by Hurricane Irene and occurred at Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson's "Great House," which is an estate worth about $70 million. Winslet reportedly helped Branson's elderly mother to safety by walking her down a few steps, and Edward Abel Smith also provided much assistance to Winslet's family during the frightening event.

Advertisement

Winslet revealed to People in 2017 that she did not speak much with her now-husband when they first met at the mansion, but after the fire just a day later, the two created an unmatchable bond. "I believe strangers can meet and their lives can change so much that they simply can't go back to being the person they once were. [Ned and I] very much went through that together," Winslet told the outlet. "Even now, I often times find myself looking for an item of clothing or a book or something and I go, 'Where have I put that?' And Ned will look at me and go, 'Did it get burnt in the fire?'"