The Wild Way Kate Winslet Met Her Husband While Dating Another Man
While she may be an audience darling, there are many aspects of Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet's life that many fans never knew about. Winslet has been married to her husband Edward Abel Smith since 2012, and the couple share a son, Bear. Smith, who once changed his name to Ned Rocknroll, was an employee for spaceflight company Virgin Galactic before marrying Winslet. While the item may have a calm married life in the countryside of Sussex, England, their initial meeting was quite chaotic, much like the truth of Winslet's relationship history.
Winslet first met Smith in August 2011 when she was vacationing on Necker Island at a mansion owned by Smith's uncle, Richard Branson. When Winslet visited Necker Island, she was accompanied by her now ex-boyfriend Louis Dowler, a model. It is not clear how long Winslet and Dowler dated, but they met during the "Titanic" star's divorce from her second husband, director Sam Mendes. Winslet and Dowler briefly split in November 2010 before rekindling a month later.
Kate Winslet's dangerous initial meeting with her husband Edward Abel Smith
While Kate Winslet was vacationing with her now ex-boyfriend Louis Dowler and her two children, Mia and Joe, on Necker Island, which is located in the British Virgin Islands, she was involved in a house fire. The fire in question was caused by Hurricane Irene and occurred at Virgin Group co-founder Richard Branson's "Great House," which is an estate worth about $70 million. Winslet reportedly helped Branson's elderly mother to safety by walking her down a few steps, and Edward Abel Smith also provided much assistance to Winslet's family during the frightening event.
Winslet revealed to People in 2017 that she did not speak much with her now-husband when they first met at the mansion, but after the fire just a day later, the two created an unmatchable bond. "I believe strangers can meet and their lives can change so much that they simply can't go back to being the person they once were. [Ned and I] very much went through that together," Winslet told the outlet. "Even now, I often times find myself looking for an item of clothing or a book or something and I go, 'Where have I put that?' And Ned will look at me and go, 'Did it get burnt in the fire?'"
Kate Winslet's marriage blossomed while Louis Dowler was left heartbroken
After getting married in December 2012, Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith seem to be in a happy, loving relationship. In an interview with The Telegraph, Winslet discussed just how in love she and her husband truly are. "It was very clear to me that this was the person I was supposed to follow through life. And I still feel exactly that way now," Winslet said. "[Ned] looks after everybody. He's wonderful. We literally do life together, we really do."
Winslet's ex Louis Dowler spoke to Daily Mail in 2011 (via Hello!) and admitted that his break-up with Winslet was a bit one-sided. "I don't think Kate behaved well and it is still very raw for me. I was in love with her and you can't switch that off overnight," Dowler told the outlet. "I don't want to go into details but it wasn't a straightforward break-up." Dowler also told the outlet that while the relationship may have left some scars, he still has nothing but good feelings toward her. "I'm a laid-back guy, so I am not walking around with a long face — but I do still hold a torch for her," Dowler continued. "I thought we were inseparable. I certainly haven't found anyone else since." Dowler married actor Jennifer Esposito in 2014, but they divorced in 2016.