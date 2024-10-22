Taylor Swift And Katy Perry's Feud Timeline, Explained

Once upon a time, there was mad love between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. In 2009, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to gush about how much she loved Perry's "Waking Up In Vegas" music video, with Swift even expressing how she wanted to seal her admiration by hanging her poster in her bedroom. In response, the "California Gurls" songstress wrote, "You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best... for my new record. It'll be brilliant."

Advertisement

A few months later, Perry watched Kanye West infamously interrupt Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards and shared an X post in defense of her friend, raging, "F*** U KANYE. IT'S LIKE U STEPPED ON A KITTEN." The two pop stars evidently remained close, as Swift took to X in October of that year to wish her pal a happy birthday and enthuse about her amazing party. Although Perry never got to live out her dream of working on a track with the Grammy winner, we were blessed with the next best thing when the duo performed "Hot N Cold" at one of Swift's Fearless Tour stops in April 2010.

After that sweet surprise, the two singers appeared a bit distant since they stopped posting about each other on X or making any public appearances together. Still, the duo shared a hug at the 2011 American Music Awards and a casual handshake at the 2013 Grammys. Unfortunately, their apparently close friendship disintegrated shortly thereafter.

Advertisement