Inside The Drama Between Debra Messing & Megan Mullally

Television icons Megan Mullally and Debra Messing, who were both integral cast members of "Will & Grace," seem to have had a bitter feud between them since the filming of the eleventh and final season of the sitcom. There doesn't seem to be much of a chance of the two actors making up anytime soon, especially since their feud has continued on social media throughout the years.

In "Will and Grace," which first aired on NBC in September 1998, Messing and Mullally play two of the lead roles. Messing iconically portrays one of the title characters, Grace, an interior designer who lives with her gay best friend Will (Eric McCormack). Meanwhile, Mullally perfectly embodies the character of Karen, the wealthy alcoholic friend of both the title characters of the series. The catalyst for the feud between Messing and Mullally isn't clear, but it began in 2019, the year Mullally allegedly unfollowed Messing and Jack actor Sean Hayes on social media.

Mullally left the production of "Will & Grace's" eleventh season temporarily, resulting in her character being absent from two of the episodes. Mullally cited conflicts on set as her reason for leaving, and it's been speculated that Messing was involved. "Will & Grace" co-creator Max Mutchnick spoke to Entertainment Weekly in 2020, where he subtly discussed the on-set drama. "It was not an easy year," he stated. "But the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage."

