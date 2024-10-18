Trump's Worn Out Look On Fox & Friends Suggests Election Race Is Getting To Him
The 2024 presidential election is in high gear, and both candidates are packing their schedules as they compete for votes in the heated battle for the White House. Donald J. Trump has been making the most of his time during a trip to New York City by attending various events and generally showing up wherever he can. While the former president and entrepreneur is no stranger to being busy, one of his most recent appearances has people questioning if he should also be adding regular naps to his itinerary.
Early in the campaign, Trump was dealing with a guilty verdict in his hush-money trial, and then he had to create a whole new election strategy when Vice President Kamala Harris became his new opponent. He's since run into money problems due to the cost of his rallies and has had to put even more time and effort into reaching the public in an effort to win votes.
On October 18, Trump had yet another scheduled appearance, this time as a guest on the morning show "Fox & Friends." While his red tie was straight, he also had another accessory that caught our attention: extra bags under his eyes. It seems the 78-year-old candidate has been running his energy coffers into the ground with an over-filled schedule in the close election race.
Trump needs an earlier bedtime
When Donald J. Trump sat down to join the hosts of "Fox & Friends," the American flag was pinned to his suit lapel, and his hair was swirled and fluffed to his view of perfection. But despite all his trademarks being present, it seemed like the one thing missing was a hit of caffeine. Despite his efforts to talk a good game, insinuating how fabulous he is while downplaying his opponents, his demeanor gave off the vibe of a man who had stayed up way past his bedtime the night before.
"Fox & Friends" is an early-morning show, airing from 6am to 9am ET on weekdays, requiring guests like Trump to set their alarms for the crack of dawn. While this may not normally be an issue for someone like the former president, his appearance on the program on October 18 followed his attendance at The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on October 17, where Trump was the featured speaker. That event began around 6:30pm and was expected to last until at least 9:30pm.
With a tired-looking face and fewer hand gestures than usual, Trump looked worn out on the "Fox & Friends" curvy couch, indicating his late night, combined with all of his other election efforts, might be getting to him physically. This doesn't bode well for the candidate, who already has a lot of drama surrounding his medical records and has his competency questioned.