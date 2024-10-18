Trump's Worn Out Look On Fox & Friends Suggests Election Race Is Getting To Him

The 2024 presidential election is in high gear, and both candidates are packing their schedules as they compete for votes in the heated battle for the White House. Donald J. Trump has been making the most of his time during a trip to New York City by attending various events and generally showing up wherever he can. While the former president and entrepreneur is no stranger to being busy, one of his most recent appearances has people questioning if he should also be adding regular naps to his itinerary.

Early in the campaign, Trump was dealing with a guilty verdict in his hush-money trial, and then he had to create a whole new election strategy when Vice President Kamala Harris became his new opponent. He's since run into money problems due to the cost of his rallies and has had to put even more time and effort into reaching the public in an effort to win votes.

On October 18, Trump had yet another scheduled appearance, this time as a guest on the morning show "Fox & Friends." While his red tie was straight, he also had another accessory that caught our attention: extra bags under his eyes. It seems the 78-year-old candidate has been running his energy coffers into the ground with an over-filled schedule in the close election race.

