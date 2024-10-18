Why There's So Much Drama Surrounding Trump's Medical Records

Donald Trump might have been full of bravado when he challenged President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test during the first 2024 presidential debate, but when Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in his place, the divisive politician likely regretted focusing on his former opponent's age and cognitive abilities so much. With Harris about 20 years younger than Trump, attention quickly shifted to his cognitive and physical wellbeing, and questions and rumors about his health and medical records have been swirling ever since. Likely realizing he was in a pinch, the former president confidently told CBS News that he was happy to share his medical records with the public.

And yet, he hasn't actually followed through on that promise, despite claiming during his debate with Biden that Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson declared him fit as a fiddle. "He said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much indeed immediately," the controversial candidate proclaimed (via NPR). Ironically, he got Jackson's last name wrong, referring to him as "Johnson." After surviving an assassination attempt, Trump assured the public that he'd taken several cognitive tests after the incident and passed them all with flying colors. "I got everything right. And one of the doctors said, 'I've never seen that before, where you get everything right,'" Trump bragged.

Naturally, these records have not been released to the public either. There is reason to be worried about Trump's cognitive abilities, though — there's a history of Alzheimer's in his family, with Trump's father having been diagnosed with the disease. But the former president has been very stingy with his medical information to date, which has only served to heighten curiosity among the press and the public alike.