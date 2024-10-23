Times North West's Sass Had Us Cracking Up
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, seemed to have mastered the art of sass. At such a young age, Kimye's firstborn has become the internet's favorite — thanks to her mini-diva attitude. From her savage one-liners to hilarious side-eyes, North's sass has fans rolling on the floor.
Not even Kardashian is safe from her daughter's cheeky remarks. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star often becomes the target of North's razor-sharp sass, proving that no one, not even her mom, is off-limits. In April 2020, the reality star turned entrepreneur encouraged people to stay home and self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's really important to do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones," Kardashian said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the California governor's office. North interjected and roasted her mom, saying, "You should be more busy with your kids, not your friends."
If North's sass is already this strong at her age, imagine what's in store as she grows up. Check out some of her sassiest moments below.
North's take on fashion is brutal
North West is not one to mince words, especially when it comes to fashion. In a November 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," Kanye West's daughter expressed her feelings about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in a brutally honest way. The KKW Beauty founder donned a daring dress made almost entirely of strands of pearls. North doesn't seem impressed, comparing Kardashian to a "Hawaiian girl with a torn dress." She also called the pearls "fake" and "from a Dollar Store."
North reiterated that she's "not going to lie" about her opinion, but Kardashian hoped she could be less harsh. "There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings, I want you to learn that," she told North. "There's a way to say, 'You know, I might not love that.'" The youngster responded in a mocking tone, "You know, I might not love your necklace or your outfit, but I'm just trying to support you, you know?"
Not even Kim is safe from North's sass
In October 2024, North West exposed that Kim Kardashian hadn't cooked for them for quite a while. In a candid conversation for Interview Magazine, Kardashian asked her daughter what she thinks of her cooking. North boldly responded, "You haven't cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."
North is also known for unintentionally humbling Kardashian with her sassy remarks. In another episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star proudly told her daughter that she's going to visit prison soon, hoping to get her involved in the criminal justice work she does. But Kardashian asked North what she thinks about "the work her mom does," the pre-teen savagely responded, "What does she do?"
In September 2021, North's curiosity embarrassed Kardashian on Instagram. Apparently, North thought her mom sounded different when she filmed videos for social media. She called her out for talking differently and even imitated her voice. Penelope Disick backed up North's observation, much to Kardashian's embarrassment.
She knows how to push Kim's buttons
North West sure knows Kim Kardashian's weakness. In a November 2023 episode of "The Kardashians," the mother of four admitted that North preferred Kanye West's apartment to her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion. "North will go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad's is the best. He has it all. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security,'" she said.
Kardashian also doesn't like it when North takes a dig at her multi-million estate. During an argument, North called their house "ugly," which somehow upset the reality star. "Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," Kardashian added. "She thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."
North's brutally exposes Kim
When Olivia Rodrigo sent Kim Kardashian a PR package of her "Sour" album, North West went brutal once again. In May 2021, the singer gave Kardashian a trunk filled with customized Sour Patch Kids and a bunch of Olivia merch. Kardashian showed her appreciation by sharing an unboxing video, gushing about the "Traitor" singer. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License,'" she said. However, North quickly butted in and exposed her mom. "You never listen to it." Naturally, Kardashian was shocked and maintained that's not true at all. Rodrigo didn't seem to mind the antics as she reposted part of the video and thanked Kardashian for her support.
In January 2024, North took to TikTok and exposed Kardashian's natural skin texture. She shared a photo dump featuring her mom and younger sister, Chicago. Kardashian's forehead appeared to have some wrinkles. "Such a good picture," North sarcastically captioned the post alongside crying-laughing emojis.
North vs. Paparazzi
Kim Kardashian isn't the only target of North West's sass. In July 2022, the paparazzi at the Paris Fashion Week faced North's wrath when she famously held up a piece of paper with the word "Stop" written on it. Kardashian explained in a tweet that North simply wanted the photographers "to just focus on the show" and not her. "North, I guess, had it with the people taking pictures of her, so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up," Kardashian added.
For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show... 😂🫶🏼🫣 pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022
In a Q&A for Interview Magazine, North admitted that she hates it when paparazzi take photos of her. "I like taking pictures of myself, but I don't like when paparazzi do," she added. "When I just woke up and there's so much paparazzi, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm going to sue you.' If I'm ready, if I'm not tired, if my outfit's good, I'm like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.'"