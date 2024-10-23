Times North West's Sass Had Us Cracking Up

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, seemed to have mastered the art of sass. At such a young age, Kimye's firstborn has become the internet's favorite — thanks to her mini-diva attitude. From her savage one-liners to hilarious side-eyes, North's sass has fans rolling on the floor.

Not even Kardashian is safe from her daughter's cheeky remarks. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star often becomes the target of North's razor-sharp sass, proving that no one, not even her mom, is off-limits. In April 2020, the reality star turned entrepreneur encouraged people to stay home and self-isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's really important to do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones," Kardashian said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the California governor's office. North interjected and roasted her mom, saying, "You should be more busy with your kids, not your friends."

If North's sass is already this strong at her age, imagine what's in store as she grows up. Check out some of her sassiest moments below.

