Inside North West's Relationship With Her Mom Kim Kardashian

When North West was just 5 years old, rumors were swirling that she had a boyfriend. Yup, really. It all started when one of Kanye West's buddies, the rapper known as Consequence, allowed his 7-year-old son, Caiden Mills, to post some heartfelt messages on Instagram. Mills seemed to have a little crush on North, and he posted some snaps of him buying her gifts and of the two of them on play dates. In a since-deleted post, Mills wrote, "Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I'll see you soon" (via Daily Mail). He added a few kiss emojis for good measure, and the internet had a mini meltdown. Not long after that post, another followed of Mills purchasing a necklace. "She's gonna LoVe It. Wrap that up sir, I'll take it," he captioned the post.

The picture that arguably made the most waves was the one Mills posted on Valentine's Day, which featured an image of him armed with Valentine's Day gifts and captioned, "Love is in the air." Kim Kardashian and Consequence remained mum about the rumors for a while, but Kim eventually addressed them and appeared surprised that people would even consider it a possibility that her daughter was dating Mills — or anyone for that matter.

"She doesn't have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She's 5," Kim told reporters (via ET Online) as she was making her way to her car after attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards.