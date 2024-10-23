How JoAnna Garcia Swisher Really Feels About Reba McEntire
If there's one thing that's objectively true about Reba McEntire, it's that she's not only a country music powerhouse, but a sitcom icon. In "Reba," McEntire played a mom of three handling a recent divorce and the pregnancy of her teenage daughter. Her daughter, of course, was played by "Hallmark" star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The show ran for six seasons and is still a favorite among fans today, as well as the cast themselves. Garcia Swisher looks back on her time at "Reba" with great fondness. As she told SheKnows in 2024, "This was some of the best years of my life."
Playing the eldest daughter of a music superstar could be daunting, but Garcia Swisher felt at ease from the moment she met McEntire. She recalled her excitement upon meeting the famous redhead that would be playing her mother. "My first impression of Reba was I couldn't believe that I'm standing in the same room as Reba McEntire!" she said in the aforementioned interview. "Just being around her has taught me so much that you can be a boss and really successful woman." Garcia Swisher added that her time with the country superstar still inspires her today. "I'm still learning from her, and she's still the queen! She's just always bringing it," she said. Even after the series ended, the bond between the two remained strong. McEntire even stood beside Garcia Swisher as a bridesmaid at her wedding to baseball player Nick Swisher.
Could a Reba reunion be next for JoAnna Garcia Swisher?
Since 2020, Joanna Garcia Swisher has played Maddie on the Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias." While that gig keeps her busy, she wouldn't be opposed to the idea of reuniting with her "Reba" co-stars again — especially the titular star. As she told People in 2024, she would love another chance to share the small screen with her former TV mom. And Reba McEntire's generous spirit is the reason why. "I know what the warmth of that set being led by Reba feels like," she said. "It's such a gift."
A cast reunion of sorts is already in the mix. McEntire is set to team up with a different "Reba" co-star, Melissa Peterman, on the 2024 NBC comedy "Happy's Place." As if that reunion wasn't exciting enough for fans of the 2000s show, Steve Howey will be a Season 1 guest star. "Reba" fans certainly remember Howey as Van Montgomery, Reba Hart's son-in-law.
Could Garcia Swisher be the next "Reba" cast member to appear on McEntire's new comedy? Only time will tell, but Garcia Swisher made it clear to People that she is ready to support the sitcom. "I was like, I'm going to be there for the first taping and I'm going to be the audience member that's going to laugh at all of their jokes. I'm so excited for them," she said. "Happy's Place" roots were planted in the past, and yes, life keeps changing fast.