How JoAnna Garcia Swisher Really Feels About Reba McEntire

If there's one thing that's objectively true about Reba McEntire, it's that she's not only a country music powerhouse, but a sitcom icon. In "Reba," McEntire played a mom of three handling a recent divorce and the pregnancy of her teenage daughter. Her daughter, of course, was played by "Hallmark" star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. The show ran for six seasons and is still a favorite among fans today, as well as the cast themselves. Garcia Swisher looks back on her time at "Reba" with great fondness. As she told SheKnows in 2024, "This was some of the best years of my life."

Advertisement

Playing the eldest daughter of a music superstar could be daunting, but Garcia Swisher felt at ease from the moment she met McEntire. She recalled her excitement upon meeting the famous redhead that would be playing her mother. "My first impression of Reba was I couldn't believe that I'm standing in the same room as Reba McEntire!" she said in the aforementioned interview. "Just being around her has taught me so much that you can be a boss and really successful woman." Garcia Swisher added that her time with the country superstar still inspires her today. "I'm still learning from her, and she's still the queen! She's just always bringing it," she said. Even after the series ended, the bond between the two remained strong. McEntire even stood beside Garcia Swisher as a bridesmaid at her wedding to baseball player Nick Swisher.

Advertisement