Sweet Details About HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Wedding
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson rank among HGTV couples with the best on-screen chemistry, with the two working together as a real-estate and construction duo on "Married to Real Estate." Sherrod and Jackson aren't afraid to get personal, with their family life and romantic relationship being natural elements of their show. In this way, the TV personalities have opened up about their heartwarming wedding day, which took place in New Jersey on September 11, 2010.
Sherrod and Jackson's love story is more complicated than we thought, with the lovebirds initially meeting while working in radio entertainment and then sparking up a romance after fate reconnected them. They went on to tie the knot after six years of dating, holding the event at the Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park. Pictures from the event show Sherrod looking glamorous in a dress from Demetrios, which was initially intended to be a back-up gown. The strapless mermaid dress features ruched detailing and a silver, beaded strap under the bust for a bit of sparkle.
Sherrod's makeup was done by Tamara Delbridge and featured a frosted lip color, a soft smokey eye, and swooping eyebrows. The HGTV star's hair was done by Traci Washington and was styled into voluminous curls that fell around her shoulders. Meanwhile, Jackson was fitted out in a suit with a white vest and matching boutonnière. They made for quite the beautiful couple on their special day, but, most importantly, they were filled with and surrounded by love.
Egypt and Mike's wedding was a love-filled affair
HGTV stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones, with Sherrod highlighting the important role that Jackson's daughter played in the ceremony. "One of our favorite parts was watching our daughter Simone walk down the aisle shouting, 'The bride is coming, the bride is coming,'" she told HGTV. "She was too big to be a flower girl, so we created a special role for her as the chime princess."
There were eight bridesmaids and groomsmen, making for a 16+ wedding party, and the ceremony was officiated by the couple's pastor. "I remember him telling us on our first counseling session that he would not marry any couples who he didn't believe were willing to put in the work," Sherrod said, with HGTV noting that the two were counseled in the 12 months leading up to their big day. "During the first session both of us were nervous, but by our last session, the pastor said he believed we would be great partners and have a successful, long marriage." After the ceremony, which was hilariously interrupted by an ice cream truck outside the venue, the couple celebrated with their family within the Westmount Country Club.
Their event space was decorated with gold and bronze place settings and bouquets of orchids, roses, and hydrangeas. The R&B group SWV performed at the reception, playing Jackson's well-loved song "Weak," and the happy couple surprised their family by picking "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts as their first dance song. Overall, it was a memorable night for everyone involved. "Family members still tell stories of things that happened at some point during the wedding festivities," Sherrod said. "We laugh, wishing we could have been everywhere to take in everything at once."