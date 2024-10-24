Sweet Details About HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson's Wedding

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson rank among HGTV couples with the best on-screen chemistry, with the two working together as a real-estate and construction duo on "Married to Real Estate." Sherrod and Jackson aren't afraid to get personal, with their family life and romantic relationship being natural elements of their show. In this way, the TV personalities have opened up about their heartwarming wedding day, which took place in New Jersey on September 11, 2010.

Advertisement

Sherrod and Jackson's love story is more complicated than we thought, with the lovebirds initially meeting while working in radio entertainment and then sparking up a romance after fate reconnected them. They went on to tie the knot after six years of dating, holding the event at the Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park. Pictures from the event show Sherrod looking glamorous in a dress from Demetrios, which was initially intended to be a back-up gown. The strapless mermaid dress features ruched detailing and a silver, beaded strap under the bust for a bit of sparkle.

Sherrod's makeup was done by Tamara Delbridge and featured a frosted lip color, a soft smokey eye, and swooping eyebrows. The HGTV star's hair was done by Traci Washington and was styled into voluminous curls that fell around her shoulders. Meanwhile, Jackson was fitted out in a suit with a white vest and matching boutonnière. They made for quite the beautiful couple on their special day, but, most importantly, they were filled with and surrounded by love.

Advertisement