Tragic Details About Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers

For as big a role as she played in her father's music, much of Hailie Mathers' younger years stayed private. Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) became one of the biggest names in hip-hop and one of the best-selling artists of all time, but his relationship with his daughter remained a close-held secret. The world got to see their lives through the lens of the rapper's songs, and they didn't paint a pretty picture. His being away, the problems between him and her mother, and the addictions they both experienced are prominent features of the artist's work.

There were obvious struggles for Hailie Mathers growing up. She's become a public figure on her own now, and fans have gotten to see more behind the curtain of her life and her relationship with her very famous father. Listening to his songs can be hard for her at times, but it has helped her realize how much she was protected from everything else going on around her. "I will say, like, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn't realize how bad things were," she said on her podcast, "Just a Little Shady." "But now as like, an adult in hindsight, it's so scary to think about. And I think that's why I get emotional so much, like just thinking that could have happened."

