Inside Matt Damon & Scarlett Johansson's Not-So-Romantic Kissing Scene

While most of us can't imagine smooching a coworker as a job requirement, for many actors, this is just another day at the office. Even so, kissing scenes have their challenges, and even the pros can forget that when it comes time to pucker up on camera, minty fresh breath is a must. Superstars Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson have been in countless films over the years, and they've had their fair share of kissing scenes. However, when it came time for the pair of actors to smooch in the 2011 film "We Bought a Zoo," things didn't exactly go smoothly.

Advertisement

Imagine having breath so bad that someone still remembers it a decade later — this seems to be the case for Oscar-nominee Johansson. In a 2023 interview with LADbible TV, which he participated in alongside "Oppenheimer" costar Emily Blunt, Damon dished about smooching Johansson. He recalled that the pair filmed a kissing scene and went to lunch believing that they'd already gotten the take. According to Damon, Johansson "ate, like, an onion sandwich." He explained that she "came in and [director] Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was... a tight shot of the kiss." Damon recalled that Johansson said, "Aw s***! I literally just had ... an onion sandwich."

Despite the onion-y ordeal, Damon insists that Johansson's breath wasn't actually bad. "I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath, which I didn't even smell," he explained, joking that, "her breath smells like roses."

Advertisement