The Stunning Transformation Of Matt Damon

Matt Damon grew up in Boston; his mother was a professor of early childhood development. "She would say things like, 'In six months, you're going to feel some anger toward me, and it's OK,'" Damon told Parade. "It was an annoying way to be raised. You couldn't define yourself, because you already had been defined by her." Instead, Damon turned to games of make-believe, which led him to acting. "I was obsessive about role-playing when I was a child," he said.

Damon was childhood friends with two brothers who would stick by his side their whole lives: Ben and Casey Affleck. The future "Gone Girl" star even once saved Damon from being beaten up by a taller kid. "It was right then that little 5-foot-2 Ben Affleck tackled this dude off of me, like, out of nowhere," he recalled on "Conan." "He tackled this kid off of me literally at the risk of his own life." (Ben Affleck is much taller these days.)

They took acting classes, and Damon told Boston Magazine that they credit their high school teacher with their work ethic. "He taught us to approach your work with a kind of abandonment that took out that fear of failure from the equation so you kind of just dive into it and put your head down and bust your ass." Over the next several decades of his career, that's exactly what Damon would do.