Daniel Radcliffe Has The Most Relatable Thoughts About Parenting

For folks who grew up watching the "Harry Potter" movies, the fact that the franchise's star Daniel Radcliffe is a dad certainly makes some of us feel old. In April 2023, Radcliffe and his long-term girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child to the world. The actor has been open about what life is like with his baby boy by his side, and his takes on parenting are making us feel seen.

When given the opportunity to talk about what it's like to be a dad, Radcliffe doesn't hold back from gushing. He gave an interview with Extra when his son was just three months old and called parenting "the literal best thing that's ever happened," adding that he feels "very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

A few months later, he spoke to E! News and explained that there was one thing, in particular, that he was surprised by when parenting a new baby. "There's no relation to what we need for sleep," he said, noting that babies' sleep schedules are utterly confusing. "The less I sleep, the more I sleep at night. But the less they sleep, the less they sleep! And the more they sleep, the better they sleep! It makes no sense, but it is apparently how they work." While "dad" may be Radcliffe's favorite role to date, it seems that he's not quite as well rested as he was during his days at Hogwarts.

