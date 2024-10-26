What Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz Blames For Her Fallout With Former Co-Star Hilarie Burton

Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton went from playing on-screen BFFs on "One Tree Hill" to IRL besties. Although the pair only got to share the screen for about six years, they remained close and joined their fellow co-star Sophia Bush in creating the "Drama Queens" podcast in 2021 to reminisce about their time on the show. Everything was going fine until February 2024, when Lenz unveiled the cover for her memoir "Dinner for Vampires."

It seems like Burton wasn't too pleased with the revelation, as her friend's cover bore a resemblance to the artwork for her 2023 memoir "Grimoire Girl." Shortly after the reveal, Burton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a shady quote that read, "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery, I think it's annoying." The existence of their feud seemed even more plausible after fans learned that the two actors weren't following each other on Instagram. Additionally, Burton skipped out on appearing in a March 2024 Instagram Reel promoting an upcoming episode of their podcast while the other two hosts were present.

While Burton remained tight-lipped about the feud, Lenz addressed it during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October, asserting, "I love Hilarie. I have always and will always. And I don't have any problem with her." Still, she conceded, "There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl." By then, Burton had already announced that she was stepping down as a co-host to their podcast.

