What We Know About Hallmark Stars Hilarie Burton And Bethany Joy Lenz's Rumored Feud

Before they went on to star in Hallmark movies, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz first got to know each other when they starred in "One Tree Hill." While Lenz was in all nine seasons of the series, Burton was only part of the first six seasons. She later alleged that the series' creator and showrunner, Mark Schwahn, had sexually assaulted her multiple times and she didn't want to renew her contract (via Variety).

In June 2021, Burton and Lenz teamed up with their fellow "One Tree Hill" castmate Sophia Bush to host the podcast "Drama Queens." During the show, the three actors rewatched their series from the beginning. They were also involved in other projects, and after Lenz began promoting her memoir, "Dinner for Vampires," in February 2024, some fans began to see signs of discord between Burton and Lenz. Burton's second book, "Grimoire Girl" was released in October 2023. Two days before Lenz's post, Burton had reminisced about the genesis of her first book, "Rural Diaries," and teased that she was in the process of writing a novel.

TikToker laguna_biotch observed that, on the same day as Lenz's book reveal, Burton posted a quote from the artist Pink that said, "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery, I think it's annoying." While Burton's intention is unclear, it's possible she's referring to Lenz's book post occurring right after her own. In addition, the fan noted that both women ceased to follow each other on Instagram.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).