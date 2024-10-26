Who Is Milo Ventimiglia's Wife, Jarah Mariano?

Milo Ventimiglia is a family man! The soap star is finding inspiration from his "This Is Us" character, patriarch Jack Pearson, by getting married and starting a family of his own. It also seems like he was inspired by his "Gilmore Girls" character, Jess Mariano, when picking a romantic partner. Ironically, Ventimiglia's wife is Jarah Mariano (even their initials match!), who confirmed on Instagram that the pair are expecting their first baby.

The couple married in September 2023 but have kept a fairly private life. Neither one of them confirmed their nuptials on social media until their one-year anniversary, when Mariano posted to Instagram, writing, "AlI [I] can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created." Ventimiglia has been even more hush-hush about his wife, once telling People in 2017 that he remains anonymous so his on-screen talent shines brighter than his personal life. "I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's," he added. But of course, fans are ecstatic to learn that their favorite TV dad is welcoming a kid in real life. As Mariano opens up more about her relationship with the actor, let's get to know her as a person.

