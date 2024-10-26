Who Is Milo Ventimiglia's Wife, Jarah Mariano?
Milo Ventimiglia is a family man! The soap star is finding inspiration from his "This Is Us" character, patriarch Jack Pearson, by getting married and starting a family of his own. It also seems like he was inspired by his "Gilmore Girls" character, Jess Mariano, when picking a romantic partner. Ironically, Ventimiglia's wife is Jarah Mariano (even their initials match!), who confirmed on Instagram that the pair are expecting their first baby.
The couple married in September 2023 but have kept a fairly private life. Neither one of them confirmed their nuptials on social media until their one-year anniversary, when Mariano posted to Instagram, writing, "AlI [I] can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created." Ventimiglia has been even more hush-hush about his wife, once telling People in 2017 that he remains anonymous so his on-screen talent shines brighter than his personal life. "I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's," he added. But of course, fans are ecstatic to learn that their favorite TV dad is welcoming a kid in real life. As Mariano opens up more about her relationship with the actor, let's get to know her as a person.
Jarah Mariano, from modeling to motherhood
According to her Instagram, Jarah Mariano was born in Hawaii but grew up in California. She is of Korean and Hawaiian descent; her mom's side is Korean and her father, a native Hawaiian, was adopted by the Mariano family, which is where her last name comes from — it must be where she gets her love for all Marianos, including her husband's TV character. She is a seasoned model, who has appeared in ads for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Armani Exchange, Levi's, Sephora, and Victoria's Secret. Mariano also appeared in the 2008 and 2009 editions of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, was on the cover of Man magazine, and was even featured in the 2009 music video for Jay-Z's "Show Me What You Got."
The model announced in a September 30, 2024, Instagram post that she is expecting her first child with Ventimiglia. The post — captioned, "Baby on board!" — features a glowing Mariano on a surfboard holding her adorable baby bump with an orchid lei draped elegantly around her neck. She packs on the traditional Hawaiian symbols, waving a shaka hand sign up in the air in the second photo of the carousel. For Ventimiglia, it looks like married life is treating him well, too. In an interview with Extra, the "This Is Us" alum couldn't stop gushing over his wife, admitting that she has inspired him like no other. "I'm grateful for her and I'm happy to have arrived in this moment," he said. "So married life is nice."