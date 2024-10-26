Elton John's Many Health Issues Over The Years, Explained

Sir Elton John is a living legend, but even he has exhibited a healthy dose of self-doubt throughout his celebrated career. "Every creative artist does have doubt and moments of, 'Am I doing the right thing? Am I good enough?' And that's what turns us into monsters," John admitted to Variety in a candid 2019 interview, acknowledging that the subsequent alcohol and drug abuse following these intrusive thoughts only made matters significantly worse. Unfortunately, the "Rocket Man" hitmaker's health wasn't a top priority for most of his time in the spotlight. John's struggles with substance abuse are well-documented, but he was also silently battling an eating disorder.

Advertisement

During a 2010 interview with Piers Morgan, the legendary performer opened up about his eating disorder, saying his benders left him so hungry he'd eat anything in sight. "I'd binge and have like three bacon sandwiches, a pot of ice cream and then I'd throw it up," he shared (via Pink News). "I became bulimic and then go and do the whole thing all over again." While preparing for his big farewell tour, John faced one of his scariest health battles yet when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He initially made this surprising revelation in his memoir, "Me". Instead of opting for chemotherapy, the singer had his prostate removed. "I said, 'I don't care, take it out,'" John told NBC of his reasoning at the time (via Today), adding, "I have children. I want to see them. I want to grow up with them. It was a very easy decision to make." Unfortunately, John's cancer diagnosis wasn't his first or last big health scare, and throughout his largely tragic life, he has paid many visits to the hospital.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).