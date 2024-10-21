Donald Trump Makes His Taylor Swift Jealousy Crystal Clear With SNF Appearance
Since Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce began, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games (and her cameos on their telecasts) have become almost as regular of a sight during the football season as witnessing a touchdown. In a recent stop on his campaign trail, which also has found him working an unorthodox shift at a McDonald's, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seemingly stole from Swift's playbook by trying to usurp football fans' attention during a game.
In a video posted by Trump's deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, on X, the Republican candidate was seen hyping up the crowd at the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets game from a private box on October 20, 2024, leading them along as they passionately chanted "U-S-A!" Trump's presence also caused a slight disruption during the game, per AP News, when a woman ran onto the field with a pro-Trump sign. Despite the excitement he caused, Trump's appearance didn't only attract positive attention, as he might have hoped. In another video posted on X by MeidasTouch, some fans reportedly booed at Trump while he was there. "Get him outta town!" one fan yelled.
Donald Trump tried using Taylor Swift's image to boost his campaign
Donald Trump has previously expressed his dislike of Taylor Swift, having even unsubtly exclaimed "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on his Truth Social platform in September 2024. Though he's openly articulated his opposition toward Swift, Trump has still notoriously attempted to use her image to accumulate support for himself. In August 2024, Trump posted suspicious photos of Swift and her fanbase endorsing him on Truth Social, some of which observers have noted are AI-generated. "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump," an image depicting Swift as Uncle Sam says. Trump, who's faced legal trouble for using songs without permission during his campaigns, also reportedly used one of Swift's songs in a campaign video.
Despite Trump's attempts at integrating her into his campaign, Swift has made her support for his opponent, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, loud and clear. In a September 2024 Instagram post, the "Cruel Summer" artist's intentions were set in stone when she announced that she'd be endorsing the current vice president's campaign. "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos." Swift also cited vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's support of LGBTQ+ and women's rights and IVF as her reasons for endorsing Harris.