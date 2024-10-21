Donald Trump Makes His Taylor Swift Jealousy Crystal Clear With SNF Appearance

Since Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce began, the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games (and her cameos on their telecasts) have become almost as regular of a sight during the football season as witnessing a touchdown. In a recent stop on his campaign trail, which also has found him working an unorthodox shift at a McDonald's, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seemingly stole from Swift's playbook by trying to usurp football fans' attention during a game.

In a video posted by Trump's deputy director of communications, Margo Martin, on X, the Republican candidate was seen hyping up the crowd at the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets game from a private box on October 20, 2024, leading them along as they passionately chanted "U-S-A!" Trump's presence also caused a slight disruption during the game, per AP News, when a woman ran onto the field with a pro-Trump sign. Despite the excitement he caused, Trump's appearance didn't only attract positive attention, as he might have hoped. In another video posted on X by MeidasTouch, some fans reportedly booed at Trump while he was there. "Get him outta town!" one fan yelled.