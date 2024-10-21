The Truth Behind Donald Trump's Shift At McDonald's

If you like your McDonald's hair-free, bacteria-free, and overall safe for consumption, you might want to steer clear of the Bucks County location. The restaurant failed its last health inspection after it was discovered that employees weren't wearing hairnets and failed to wash their hands regularly, especially after touching raw meat and trash. Donald Trump has previously got himself into legal trouble for breaking the rules, so it's not exactly shocking that the divisive politician wasn't sporting a hairnet during his 15-minute stint at the restaurant. Reports also indicate that Trump failed to wash his hands prior to starting his shift. Instead, when asked to do so, the former president reasoned that his hands were already clean (no surprises there). He also notably failed to wear gloves while working. However, certain Trump supporters may have been delighted to encounter some of their favorite's hair in their fries.

Advertisement

Some X users also called out Trump's lack of protective gear, while others made fun of his quick shift. "He finally found a job he might be able to handle... Nah," one observer wrote. "Glad to see he'll have a job to go to when he loses the election," another quipped. "You know they didn't have him touching any of the cash at all," someone else joked, likely referring to Trump's infamous New York fraud trial.

Many speculated that he opted to orchestrate the shift just to stick it to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has previously spoken publicly about her time working at McDonald's while attending college. The former "Apprentice" host confirmed these suspicions when, at the end of his shift, he said, "Now I have worked at McDonald's. I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala," (via CBS News). Fact check?

Advertisement