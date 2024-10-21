The Stunning Transformation Of Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch's stellar performance was not the only thing that had people talking about "Monsters." The series was bound to be somewhat controversial due to its subject matter, and series creator Ryan Murphy added fuel to the fire by announcing to Variety he had not consulted with the Menendez brothers while telling their story — nor did he have any desire to speak with them at all. Koch, on the other hand, not only met with Erik and Lyle in prison, he has since become a vocal advocate for the brothers.

Advertisement

Erik and Lyle Menendez are currently serving life sentences after being found guilty of first-degree murder in 1996, but many people, including Koch, believe they deserve a second chance. "They committed the crime when they were 18 and 21 years old, and at the time, it was really hard for people to believe that male-on-male sexual abuse could occur, especially with father and son," Koch told Variety. "But now, after 35 years, we have so much more evidence of child sexual abuse and male-on-male sexual abuse that I think they do deserve to be retried."

Meeting the brothers in person clearly had an emotional impact on Koch as well, and he had nothing but praise for them. "[Erik] was so kind. Lyle, too, I got to hug both of them and just be in their presence," Koch said. "They're such upstanding individuals. They've done so much work in their prison. ... It was just amazing."

Advertisement

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.