The Stunning Transformation Of Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny is not merely an actor. Throughout her life, she has been a model, a muse, and an arbiter of style who inspired girls the world over with her specific brand of alternative chic. When Sevigny was still a teenager, she was christened the cool girl of her generation in a fawning New Yorker article. Her early success could have been chalked up to a fluke, but she proved she had the chops to sustain an impressive career, working with acclaimed directors such as Whit Stillman, David Fincher, and Lars von Trier.

Sevigny eventually took her own turn behind the camera, directing short films that received critical praise. She has always managed to straddle the line between indie and mainstream success, winning over audiences with her performances in cult classics like "Kids" and "American Psycho," acclaimed TV series such as "Big Love" and "American Horror Story," and Netflix hits "Bloodline" and "Russian Doll."

As of this writing, Chloë Sevigny shows no signs of slowing down, starring in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" as C.Z. Guest, and directing the short film "Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity." Here's a look at how the '90s "it girl" got her start, and how she has transformed into the multitalented performer she is today.