Swifties Have Bad Blood With Taylor Swift After Her Chummy Note For Famous Trump Fan
Taylor Swift's official endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election has been one of her most controversial moments yet. And now, she seems to be thanking those who didn't write her off as a result. On October 19, 2024, Swift's brother Austin Swift delivered a handwritten note to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who was in attendance during her Eras Tour stop in Miami. The letter, which Portnoy shared on Instagram, thanked him for coming to the show and "for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn't."
Portnoy, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, previously defended the pop singer after she endorsed Harris. In September 2024, he wrote on X: "People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person." However, in that same tweet, Portnoy wrote that he would be voting "the other way," referring to Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Unfortunately, it seems that not all Swifties can accept his views or that Swift engaged with him. Taking to X, one fan wrote: "Taylor giving dave portnoy a letter is quite disappointing ngl." Another opined: "Taylor apparently wrote dave portnoy a letter and woah, i never thought i'd see such a huge swing and miss from her. like? what is [she] thinking here????"
Taylor Swift may be trying to repair her image with Trump fans
While Taylor Swift's support for Kamala Harris is unwavering, she may be trying to remedy her image after showing fans where her political loyalty lies. Following her endorsement of Harris, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly slammed Swift on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in September 2024. She said: "You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor, hope you enjoyed them while you had them." Kelly further called Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce "the epitomes of elite snobs and the 'gazillions of dollars' they have in the bank left them out of touch with the issues impacting the people who support them."
Swift's handwritten note to Dave Portnoy may have been a strategic move on her part as it showed Portnoy's fans that she's still friendly with those who support different political candidates. Swift has also stayed close with friend Brittany Mahomes, who has publicly shown support for Donald Trump.
Speaking on Swift's letter to Portnoy, one Swiftie hypothesized on X, "Taylor is doing this to ingratiate herself with Dave Portnoy's MAGA bro audience under the whole 'we can agree to disagree' respectability." As for how this fan felt about that, they added: "It's gross. F*** her on this one."