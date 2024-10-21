Swifties Have Bad Blood With Taylor Swift After Her Chummy Note For Famous Trump Fan

Taylor Swift's official endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election has been one of her most controversial moments yet. And now, she seems to be thanking those who didn't write her off as a result. On October 19, 2024, Swift's brother Austin Swift delivered a handwritten note to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who was in attendance during her Eras Tour stop in Miami. The letter, which Portnoy shared on Instagram, thanked him for coming to the show and "for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn't."

Portnoy, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, previously defended the pop singer after she endorsed Harris. In September 2024, he wrote on X: "People can vote for whoever they want in this country. How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person." However, in that same tweet, Portnoy wrote that he would be voting "the other way," referring to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, it seems that not all Swifties can accept his views or that Swift engaged with him. Taking to X, one fan wrote: "Taylor giving dave portnoy a letter is quite disappointing ngl." Another opined: "Taylor apparently wrote dave portnoy a letter and woah, i never thought i'd see such a huge swing and miss from her. like? what is [she] thinking here????"

