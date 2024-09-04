Trump Torpedos Brittany Mahomes' Friendship With Taylor Swift In One Simple Post

When Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, the pop star was thrust into the world of football. Swift seemed to quickly hit it off with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. Brittany and Swift have had more than a few public BFF moments since. However, some folks are questioning the state of their friendship after the recent scandal that erupted in August when Brittany liked a list of Donald Trump's plans should he be re-elected president.

Over the years, Swift has had quite a few things to say about Trump, and they haven't been positive. Now, Trump himself is addressing Brittany's apparent support, and it could be the nail in the coffin for her friendship with Swift. Brittany didn't formally endorse Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, but Trump seemingly still considers her a supporter. On September 4, the former president took to his social media platform Truth Social to thank Brittany for her support in a head-scratching post. "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote.

Many celebrities have spoken out against Trump over the years, and as of late, more and more artists have been requesting that the Trump campaign doesn't use their music. Evidently, Trump is seizing the opportunity for a celeb supporter, even if she hasn't been particularly vocal about her political stance.