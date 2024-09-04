Trump Torpedos Brittany Mahomes' Friendship With Taylor Swift In One Simple Post
When Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, the pop star was thrust into the world of football. Swift seemed to quickly hit it off with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. Brittany and Swift have had more than a few public BFF moments since. However, some folks are questioning the state of their friendship after the recent scandal that erupted in August when Brittany liked a list of Donald Trump's plans should he be re-elected president.
Over the years, Swift has had quite a few things to say about Trump, and they haven't been positive. Now, Trump himself is addressing Brittany's apparent support, and it could be the nail in the coffin for her friendship with Swift. Brittany didn't formally endorse Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, but Trump seemingly still considers her a supporter. On September 4, the former president took to his social media platform Truth Social to thank Brittany for her support in a head-scratching post. "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote.
Many celebrities have spoken out against Trump over the years, and as of late, more and more artists have been requesting that the Trump campaign doesn't use their music. Evidently, Trump is seizing the opportunity for a celeb supporter, even if she hasn't been particularly vocal about her political stance.
Brittany Mahomes' response has been cagey
After Brittany Mahomes' Instagram like sent the internet into a tailspin, she unliked the image. That could have indicated that her like was a mistake or a misunderstanding. However, her social media activity that followed seemed to gently double down. She liked a comment on one of her photos that read "TRUMP-VANCE 2024," per X, formerly known as Twitter.
She also made some confusing statements on her Instagram story, which did everything but deny being pro-Trump. "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote about the backlash she was getting. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," per Fox News. On August 26, she wrote, "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."
Mahomes' refusal to deny accusations that she supports Trump was seemingly enough to prompt him to give her a shoutout. He ended his post by writing "it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!" Should the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again, Taylor Swift will likely be in attendance. After this scandal, though, she may not sit next to Mahomes this time around.