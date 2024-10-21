The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2024 Academy Museum Gala

A relative newcomer to the awards show and gala circuit is the Academy Museum Gala. Kicking off in 2021 when the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures first opened its doors, the gala has been an annual tradition since. Rolex helped put together the 2024 festivities, which reportedly brought in $11 million for the museum. The honorees for that year were Quentin Tarantino, Rita Moreno, and Paul Mescal.

Over the short history of the Academy Museum Gala, many stars have shown up looking their best — such as in 2021 when "Sleepless in Seattle" actor Meg Ryan stunned on the red carpet a few weeks before her milestone 60th birthday.

At the 2024 gala, Nicole Kidman was the epitome of glamorous in a sleek, all-black Balenciaga number. Ariana Grande also redeemed her worst-dressed Oscars 2024 look, this time wearing a chic Balmain dress with black polka dots and accents. However, some celebs in 2024 showed up looking less like shining stars and more like walking fashion emergencies.