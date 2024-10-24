Whatever Happened To Jaden Smith?

Jaden Smith is no stranger to working with his father, Will Smith — the father-son duo starred in 2006's "The Pursuit of Happyness" together, and Will was a producer of Jaden's 2010 film "The Karate Kid" — and the two teamed up again in 2013 for the film "After Earth," along with Zoë Kravitz and David Denman. At the time of the film's release, Jaden was very pleased with the experience of working with his father and envisioned them teaming up again. "I definitely would do another one, absolutely. You know, how Johnny Depp and Tim Burton always do movies together, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio? We'll have a relationship like that," Jaden said in an interview with Vulture. "If you were a student of the pattern, you'd have to say we're going to do another one," Will added.

Unfortunately, unlike the movies Depp does with Burton and Scorsese does with DiCaprio, Jaden and Will's film "After Earth" did not fare well among, well, anyone. "After Earth" aggregated a staggeringly low 12% on Rotten Tomatoes among critics, and only 36% of general audiences had good things to say about it. The film did well at the box office thanks to a strong international showing, but Will was still very disappointed in the overall outcome. "Don't let success go to your head and failure go to your heart. That was a valuable lesson for me a few years ago with 'After Earth.' That was the most painful failure in my career," Will told Esquire, adding that it was particularly difficult because Jaden was involved.

