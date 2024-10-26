Sharon Osbourne's Messiest Feuds Of All Time

The Osbourne family is drawn to drama like a moth to a flame. Although the controversial family has garnered tons of backlash ever since they first rose to prominence with their self-titled reality show, the Osbournes have remained unfazed and continued to speak their truth regardless. Take matriarch Sharon Osbourne, who definitely isn't afraid to call out her fellow A-listers. When Sharon appeared on E! News with her daughter Kelly Osbourne in September 2023, they played a game called "Stir The Pot," where she had to reveal "the rudest celebrity she had ever met."

The former talk show host immediately chose Ashton Kutcher, evidently having forgotten his name until her daughter reminded her. Sharon claimed that the "The Two And A Half Men" star was a "rude little boy" and a "dastardly little thing." While speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" later that same month, Sharon reiterated the strong feelings she had about her past interaction with Kutcher. The TV personality shared that she had butchered Kutcher's name when she introduced him on "The Talk" and had apologized to him during the commercials.

However, the "That '70s Show" breakout supposedly wasn't ready to put the mistake behind them and snarked in response, "Who are you? What do you even do, what's your thing?" (via Instagram). Of course, she wasn't going to let that insult slide, so Sharon responded by simply stating, "You little s***." The actor's snide remark seems even more scathing when you consider Sharon's claim that she and her family had "known him for years" and they had all collaborated on his MTV show. Needless to say, Kutcher isn't the only celeb that Sharon had a problem with.

