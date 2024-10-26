Sharon Osbourne's Messiest Feuds Of All Time
The Osbourne family is drawn to drama like a moth to a flame. Although the controversial family has garnered tons of backlash ever since they first rose to prominence with their self-titled reality show, the Osbournes have remained unfazed and continued to speak their truth regardless. Take matriarch Sharon Osbourne, who definitely isn't afraid to call out her fellow A-listers. When Sharon appeared on E! News with her daughter Kelly Osbourne in September 2023, they played a game called "Stir The Pot," where she had to reveal "the rudest celebrity she had ever met."
The former talk show host immediately chose Ashton Kutcher, evidently having forgotten his name until her daughter reminded her. Sharon claimed that the "The Two And A Half Men" star was a "rude little boy" and a "dastardly little thing." While speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" later that same month, Sharon reiterated the strong feelings she had about her past interaction with Kutcher. The TV personality shared that she had butchered Kutcher's name when she introduced him on "The Talk" and had apologized to him during the commercials.
However, the "That '70s Show" breakout supposedly wasn't ready to put the mistake behind them and snarked in response, "Who are you? What do you even do, what's your thing?" (via Instagram). Of course, she wasn't going to let that insult slide, so Sharon responded by simply stating, "You little s***." The actor's snide remark seems even more scathing when you consider Sharon's claim that she and her family had "known him for years" and they had all collaborated on his MTV show. Needless to say, Kutcher isn't the only celeb that Sharon had a problem with.
She frequently butted heads with Simon Cowell
During a 2019 episode of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne asserted that Simon Cowell fired her from "The X Factor" because of her age. To make matters worse, the former talk show host had apparently passed on another reality TV show to be a judge on the long-running singing competition. She went on to clap back at her former colleague, by quipping, "If you want young, fire yourself," per USA Today. Osbourne then touched her chest and added, "And, get rid of those man t**s and you'll be fine." She also decried the show as a "boys' club," professing that the women were not paid on nearly the same level as the men. The SYCO founder reportedly unfollowed Osbourne after the episode aired. However, it doesn't seem like she cared since the outspoken star subsequently told The Sun that neither of them had ever seen the other as a friend.
Then, when Osbourne appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2024, she pointed out, during a conversation with her former colleague Louis Walsh, that it was ironic Cowell was so insistent on change occurring all around him when the iconic TV judge's style had not changed at all in years. The "Britain's Got Talent" judge later reasoned to The Mirror that Walsh and Osbourne were simply doing what "CBB" hired them to do: Stir controversy. Cowell also confirmed that he saw them as "good friends," noting, "I think that's probably one of the things they're upset about, because they can never get hold of me."
Sharon Osbourne defended herself against Amanda Holden
During their stint on "Celebrity Big Brother," Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh candidly discussed their dislike for their former co-worker, Simon Cowell. In response, "Britain's Got Talent" co-judge Amanda Holden argued in an interview with the Daily Mail that a few unnamed individuals largely owed their net worth to Cowell, and it was disheartening to see them calling him out so publicly. "It's bitter and pathetic. It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background — just stabby, stabby, stabby," Holden remarked. Shortly afterward, Osbourne took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam Holden for suggesting that she owed her riches to the SYCO founder.
The former talk show clarified that she had been living a lavish life well before Cowell came into the picture. Osbourne also alluded to her popularity being greater than Holden's, finishing off her post with: "Yes, Simon paid me very well. Probably more than what you're receiving today, but all of that my darling went on a few handbags." Speaking to The Sun in June 2024, Holden confessed that she didn't expect her defense of Cowell to result in a full-blown feud.
And yet, the talent show judge didn't bother to look at Osbourne's response and had even stopped her husband from reading her anything more than the first line, which just sang her praises. Nonetheless, Holden wasn't losing any sleep over Osbourne's harsh words either way and furthermore, she believed that their tiff wouldn't affect either of them in the long run either.
She couldn't stand Dannii Minogue during their X Factor days
Sharon Osbourne and Dannii Minogue's quarrel began when they both served as judges on the fourth season of "The X Factor" back in 2007. When Osbourne was interviewed on "The Graham Norton Show" that December, she shaded her co-judge by claiming that Minogue had only earned herself a spot on the panel because of how stunning the Aussie star is. However, when fellow guest David Boreanaz asked to see a picture of Minogue, Osbourne showed him her butt. And to top it all off, the former "Talk" host also did an impression of her co-judge informing her that Simon Cowell found her much prettier.
During Osbourne's appearance on "Piers Morgan's Life Stories," in 2013, she doubled down on her belief that the Australian pop star didn't deserve to be an "X Factor" judge, labeling Minogue a "mosquito that wouldn't go away," (via The Mirror). The former talk show host unsurprisingly didn't spare Minogue in her 2013 autobiography "Unbreakable," writing that she wasn't as nice as she seemed and calling her out for (apparently) openly flirting with Cowell. Meanwhile, in Minogue's own 2010 memoir "Dannii: My Story," she recalled how the media started publishing several stories about their beef in 2007.
Somewhat surprisingly, Osbourne supposedly wasn't best pleased with all the negativity surrounding her image. According to the "I Begin To Wonder" songstress, the reality star heavily criticized her for not speaking more positively about her to the press in order to clear the air. Although Minogue couldn't recall the specifics of Osbourne's rant, it definitely filled her with anxiety.
Sharon Osbourne clashed with Sheryl Underwood
After Meghan Markle spoke out about her experiences facing racism as a short-lived member of the royal family, during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan took to X to share that he didn't buy her story. As the backlash intensified, Sharon Osbourne shared a tweet in defense of Morgan that infuriated people and sparked a heated discussion on "The Talk." When her co-host, Sheryl Underwood, asked for her views on people who would call her a racist for defending the divisive TV personality, she got defensive and even shouted a censored profanity as the show cut to commercial.
When they returned, Underwood once again tried to calmly explain why Morgan's views were problematic, but Osbourne snapped at her, "Don't try and cry. If anyone should be crying, it should be me." Although all the backlash and drama surrounding Osbourne's comments ultimately led to her departure from the talk show, she continued to stir up drama with Underwood. During a May 2024 appearance on the "Sage Steele Podcast," the former talk show host declared that one of her kids had advised her to apologize to Underwood, and she listened to them despite believing she wasn't in the wrong.
However, Osbourne's former co-host evidently wasn't interested in having any contact with her because she dodged her call and didn't respond to her apology. When the host asked if Osbourne regretted her apology, she answered, "Yeah, I do. I'm like, f*** you. F*** you! She knew what I was."
She got into a public spat with her brother
Sharon Osbourne hasn't spoken to her brother, David Arden, since 2007, per The Mirror. Their long-running feud reportedly started when the once-close siblings couldn't agree on a resting place for their father, Don Arden. While the TV personality believed Don should rest beside his mother, David reckoned that he deserved to be beside their mother, Hope Shaw, instead. Although Sharon got her wish, their intense fights made any kind of relationship impossible. Still, David disclosed to The Irish Mirror in 2013 that he wanted to heal their rift especially after his nephew, Jack Osbourne, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Sharon then shared a lengthy letter, where she called her brother out for selling stories about their rift to news outlets to make a quick buck and slammed him for not reaching out to their family privately in the year-and-a-half since Jack's diagnosis.
The TV star detailed David's many failures over the years, essentially categorizing him as a deadbeat son. If all of that wasn't enough already, she also told The Mirror: "I think he looks at me and my family, all successful, and it eats away at him." Sharon once again stoked the fires of their feud during a 2020 episode of "The Talk" by professing that David and his pals fat-shamed her when she was young. However, her brother denied this to The Mirror, and shut down the idea of a reconciliation by saying, "With regards to me constantly trying to contact her, utter fantasy, it would be like me wanting to contact Hitler or Dracula."