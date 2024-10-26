Queen Mary Of Denmark Lives A Lavish Life

Queen Mary and King Frederik X of Denmark had one of the most expensive royal weddings ever. Mary wore a stunning ivory satin ball gown designed by Danish designer Uffe Frank, and her 19-foot train cascaded behind her as she walked down the aisle beside her father. The reception took place at Fredensborg Palace, and there were plenty of other European royals in attendance, like Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. Thousands of others flooded the streets in celebration of the royal matrimony, and it's something Queen Mary will never forget. "It's a hard thing to explain, to understand that people are celebrating with you. Growing up you always feel that you have to do something in order to deserve people's admiration and support," she told Vogue shortly after her wedding. "I don't really feel I've done so much, all I've done is say yes and love the person that I love. I hope to prove worthy of the acceptance I have received from the Danish people."

Advertisement

Queen Mary also has fond memories of the time spent with her loved ones on her wedding day. "On the day, I had a very relaxed breakfast with all my family. My sisters, three nieces and my best friend and I all got ready together and really enjoyed the morning. But when the tiara and the veil went on, well, there were a few tears," she said. Despite red flags in King Frederik and Queen Mary's relationship, the two celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2024.