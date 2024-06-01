The Stunning Transformation Of Queen Mary Of Denmark

Being a royal of any country is difficult, but it's even tougher for someone who wasn't born in the country they serve. In addition to learning the protocols and realities of royal life, foreign-born royals must learn the customs, culture, language, and ways of life in a new place. Such was the reality for Queen Mary of Denmark, the Australian-born royal who met her husband by happenstance and married into the Danish royal family after an international courtship.

The foreign-born queen, who's friends with Princess Catherine and has been compared to Princess Diana, has lived quite the life. After growing up in a small town in Tasmania, Queen Mary never imagined she would one day become a literal princess and eventually a queen. But after her life took an unimaginable turn, Mary accepted the hand she was dealt gracefully and has fully leaned into her position within the Danish royal family. Take a look at the stunning transformation of Queen Mary of Denmark.