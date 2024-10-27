How Taylor Swift's Natural Hair Has Transformed Over The Years

When Taylor Swift first rose to fame as a teenager, her long, blonde curls were without question her signature hair look. But over the years, Swift has experimented with different hairstyles and lengths — and apparently, all of this experimentation altered her hair type altogether. In a 2019 interview with Elle, the "Love Story" singer reflected on her hair journey and her newfound appreciation for her natural curls. "I learned that your hair can completely change texture," Swift said. "From birth, I had the curliest hair and now it is STRAIGHT. It's the straight hair I wished for every day in junior high. But just as I was coming to terms with loving my curls, they've left me. Please pray for their safe return."

Advertisement

Now Swift has learned to admire her curly tresses, even if it doesn't mean looking picture perfect at all times. In 2024, for example, she had an unplanned hair moment during a concert in Singapore that was documented in a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. The singer began the night with straight locks, but it didn't last due to the humid temperature. And Swift couldn't hold back her excitement, jokingly telling the crowd, "As you can see, my hair has returned to its factory settings thanks to the humidity here. I'm not complaining, I like it."