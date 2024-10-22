Lara Trump Embarrasses Herself On Podcast Defending Donald (& He Can't Even Pronounce Her Name)
RNC co-chair Lara Trump seldom misses an opportunity to defend her famous father-in-law. Most recently, she advocated for former President Donald Trump during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club." Unfortunately, she didn't exactly come out of the interaction on top. The interview's messiness is made even more embarrassing by the fact that, just as Lara was defending Donald's honor to no avail, he was flubbing her name at a press conference.
On October 21, "The Breakfast Club" co-host DJ Envy asked Lara a hard-hitting question: "A lot of people feel that Trump is racist, and what do you say to that?" "I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done," Lara replied. According to her, "Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House." She took defending her husband Eric Trump's dad a step further, adding, "I will say I've never seen this man say a racist thing ... " When co-host Charlamagne Tha God began laughing at her response, Lara got defensive, asking, "Why is that funny, Charlamagne?" The host replied that he did, in fact, find her comments "hysterical," adding, "people act like there's no such thing as Google, or we don't have TV, radio ... " implying that her statement could be easily disproven. It was clear that Lara wasn't just coming to Donald's defense; she believed she was in the right, continuing to challenge Charlamagne, asking, "What is it that you think that he's said?"
Lara's admiration for Donald may not be mutual
When Lara Trump challenged Charlamagne Tha God to provide examples of Donald Trump's racism, she didn't seem to expect a solid response. Yet, the show cut to a series of clips showing Donald saying questionable things: claiming that Mexican immigrants are "bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists," and referring to Haiti and African nations as "****hole countries." Still, as she is wont to do, Lara continued to defend Donald, saying he "was beloved by so many people in this country, and he was friends with everybody" before going on a tangent about Donald's past.
Over the course of her interview, Lara made quite a few claims and implications that were later found to be false or misleading. Still, regardless of whether everything she said was true, Donald can always count on his daughter-in-law to have his back. It doesn't, however, seem that Donald is as much of a fan of Lara as she is of him. At the October 21 press conference in North Carolina, Donald did mention his daughter-in-law; he just didn't pronounce her name right. Per Newsweek, he spoke about his belief that he would win North Carolina in the election, saying, "I think we're going to do good, and we have Lara," adding, "So, Laura is a fantastic person, an unbelievably smart person who works with and knows everybody here and she loves this state." Overall, this was likely an embarrassing media week for Lara.