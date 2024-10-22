Lara Trump Embarrasses Herself On Podcast Defending Donald (& He Can't Even Pronounce Her Name)

RNC co-chair Lara Trump seldom misses an opportunity to defend her famous father-in-law. Most recently, she advocated for former President Donald Trump during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club." Unfortunately, she didn't exactly come out of the interaction on top. The interview's messiness is made even more embarrassing by the fact that, just as Lara was defending Donald's honor to no avail, he was flubbing her name at a press conference.

On October 21, "The Breakfast Club" co-host DJ Envy asked Lara a hard-hitting question: "A lot of people feel that Trump is racist, and what do you say to that?" "I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done," Lara replied. According to her, "Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House." She took defending her husband Eric Trump's dad a step further, adding, "I will say I've never seen this man say a racist thing ... " When co-host Charlamagne Tha God began laughing at her response, Lara got defensive, asking, "Why is that funny, Charlamagne?" The host replied that he did, in fact, find her comments "hysterical," adding, "people act like there's no such thing as Google, or we don't have TV, radio ... " implying that her statement could be easily disproven. It was clear that Lara wasn't just coming to Donald's defense; she believed she was in the right, continuing to challenge Charlamagne, asking, "What is it that you think that he's said?"

