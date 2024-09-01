5 Times Lara Trump's Wild Claims About Donald Came Back To Bite Her

Lara Trump's meteoric rise within the Republican party is the stuff of Washington dreams. Detractors have credited nepotism for her political gains. However, Lara no doubt worked hard to claw her way up the greasy political pole with her tireless support of Donald Trump and never-ending stream of wild claims in his defense. Claims that, more often than not, have resulted in some of Lara's most controversial moments and elicited ridicule and scorn.

Advertisement

As the new GOP it girl, Lara's future within the RNC is bright. She's seemingly toppled her sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, from the position of MAGA heir apparent — an impressive achievement given the Trump family reportedly disliked Lara before she joined the clan. Donald's former fixer, Michael Cohen, claimed his ex-boss tried to talk Eric Trump into ditching Lara and marrying another lucky lady instead. And it wasn't just Donald who was hating on her. Eric's siblings were also purportedly in on the act. "They all made fun of her looks. They just didn't like her at all," Cohen said on the "Political Beatdown" podcast in February 2024.

Still, Lara eventually won them over and rose through the ranks to become the RNC co-chair and a fixture on the campaign trail, where she spouts alternative facts, fallacies, and outrageous allegations. We're looking at five times Lara's wild claims came back to bite her.

Advertisement