Tim Walz Calls Elon Musk Curse Word That Is So Dad-Coded The Internet Can't Get Over It

At a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz eschewed his "Midwestern nice" to use some harsh words in describing Elon Musk and his new devotion to Donald Trump. Under the guise of reminding the audience that JD Vance couldn't come up with a decent answer to the question "did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election," Walz points out that Musk has been on the campaign trail beside Trump more often than Vance these days. In an off-color remark, Walz says (per C-SPAN), "Elon's on the stage, jumping around, skipping like a dips**t."

Tim Walz has become pretty quickly beloved for his natural ability to pop off some memorable zingers towards his opponents, but he usually at least keeps his language PG (although the implications of his brutal insults toward rivals like JD Vance are decidedly not PG). The crowd went wild for Walz' dig toward Musk, but was this diss Kamala Harris approved?