Tim Walz Calls Elon Musk Curse Word That Is So Dad-Coded The Internet Can't Get Over It
At a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz eschewed his "Midwestern nice" to use some harsh words in describing Elon Musk and his new devotion to Donald Trump. Under the guise of reminding the audience that JD Vance couldn't come up with a decent answer to the question "did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election," Walz points out that Musk has been on the campaign trail beside Trump more often than Vance these days. In an off-color remark, Walz says (per C-SPAN), "Elon's on the stage, jumping around, skipping like a dips**t."
Tim Walz has become pretty quickly beloved for his natural ability to pop off some memorable zingers towards his opponents, but he usually at least keeps his language PG (although the implications of his brutal insults toward rivals like JD Vance are decidedly not PG). The crowd went wild for Walz' dig toward Musk, but was this diss Kamala Harris approved?
Tim Walz's comment gets the greenlight from Kamala Harris HQ
In a notable post on X, it appears presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her campaign have no problem with the verbal barb, as they reposted a clip of moment on their official account. This marks a major change in tone from the party that coined the phrase "when they go low, we go high." Although, to be fair, Donald Trump and his team seem to continue to only spew vitriol at individuals they perceive to disagree with them. If anything, Tim Walz using this language feels like permission to accept the current state of presidential politics.
Of note, the Harris campaign did mention that Trump has promised to give Elon Musk a position of power within his possible future administration. For his part, Musk has definitely been ramping up his campaign presence alongside Trump. That includes starting and funding America PAC and tossing out million dollar checks to registered voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania (per PBS). The legality of such a promise is incredibly questionable, but possibly merits a lawsuit and potential jail time, not schoolyard jabs.