HGTV's Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Are Pros At Balancing Their Work Life And Relationship
HGTV couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are seasoned home renovators and on-camera stars. The pair have been working together since 2017, when they moved to Detroit and started their first home renovation. By 2021, they debuted their carpentry work on their first season of HGTV's "Bargain Block." Their success has even brought them to other locations, like their show spin-off in New Orleans, Louisiana, which premiered in 2024.
While work is a huge part of their commitment to each other, their relationship comes first. Before they were business partners, they were romantic partners, and still are! The couple met in 2013 and got engaged in 2017. Bynum and Thomas have yet to set the date — Bynum even joked on his Instagram in 2022 that "we've been too damn busy to actually get married." But with over a decade of partnership under their belt, they know how to balance their work life and their romantic life, and it's not quite a balance you'd expect.
Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum found harmony in their work and home life years ago
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have gotten used to seeing each other at home, as well as the office. "Honestly, I feel like we've kind of worked out those kinks like years ago," Thomas told GLAAD. "I mean, we have been spending every waking minute together for a long time actually." They sound very easygoing when it comes to what life has thrown at them, and that's one of their secrets for keeping their relationship strong. Bynum compared their life to a tide, describing their personal life as calm and their work life, chaotic. "We ride those waves on a different one than our personal lives," Bynum told the outlet.
The couple admitted to Pride Source in 2021, during their first season of "Bargain Block," that many people had warned them about being around each other all the time, suggesting it wouldn't be healthy for their relationship. "We joke about being worried we have become co-dependent being around each other so much," said Thomas. He's even admitted that he sought a life where he could work with his partner, seeing his parents do it and be successful working together. While the couple doesn't quite know how to separate their work life from their home one, it totally works for them. "We can bring home work, but it's not obnoxious," Thomas told TV Insider. "It helps when you enjoy what you do."