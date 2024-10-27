HGTV's Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas Are Pros At Balancing Their Work Life And Relationship

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have gotten used to seeing each other at home, as well as the office. "Honestly, I feel like we've kind of worked out those kinks like years ago," Thomas told GLAAD. "I mean, we have been spending every waking minute together for a long time actually." They sound very easygoing when it comes to what life has thrown at them, and that's one of their secrets for keeping their relationship strong. Bynum compared their life to a tide, describing their personal life as calm and their work life, chaotic. "We ride those waves on a different one than our personal lives," Bynum told the outlet.

Advertisement

The couple admitted to Pride Source in 2021, during their first season of "Bargain Block," that many people had warned them about being around each other all the time, suggesting it wouldn't be healthy for their relationship. "We joke about being worried we have become co-dependent being around each other so much," said Thomas. He's even admitted that he sought a life where he could work with his partner, seeing his parents do it and be successful working together. While the couple doesn't quite know how to separate their work life from their home one, it totally works for them. "We can bring home work, but it's not obnoxious," Thomas told TV Insider. "It helps when you enjoy what you do."