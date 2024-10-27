Why Sarah Hyland's Former Manager Sued Her

This isn't the first time Sarah Hyland's tragic life has entered the courtroom. In 2014, legal documents obtained by TMZ detailed how her ex-boyfriend and fellow Disney star, Matthew Prokop, had physically and verbally abused her throughout their relationship. Hyland, who was about six years into her tenure on "Modern Family" by then, found solace in the offscreen relationship she had with onscreen mom Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy in the hit sitcom. The actor's maternal instincts kicked into gear when she realized what was going on, and Bowen encouraged Hyland to take out a restraining order.

Advertisement

Although the younger star gave her onscreen mother credit for essentially saving her life, while speaking to the "Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," Bowen reasoned, "I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time," arguing that anybody would've done the same thing in her position. After "Modern Family" finished its 11th and final season in 2020, Hyland embarked on several ambitious projects. She was cherry-picked to host the immensely popular "Love Island USA," while also starring in the rom-com "My Fake Boyfriend" and appearing as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

Other subsequent roles included Audrey in the off-Broadway production of "The Little Shop of Horrors," and a key part alongside Taylor Lautner in another rom-com, "The Token Groomsman." In his lawsuit, Hyland's ex-manager notably requested payment for both of these latter jobs. Clearly, money can complicate even long-standing relationships.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.