Tragic Details About Sarah Hyland

The following article contains references to suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Following the conclusions of wholesome family comedies of the aughts, such as "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "8 Simple Rules," "Modern Family" filled a sitcom-shaped hole in our lives when it debuted at the end of the decade. There was no shortage of memeworthy moments in the hit show's 11-year run, with some of the most memorable scenes involving hapless patriarch Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) imparting his Phil's-osophy to his unamused daughter Haley, played by Sarah Hyland. The cast has gone on to experience varying levels of success since the sitcom ended in 2020. But for all the laughs, there was considerable tragedy behind the scenes.

Behind Haley's infamous eye rolls and sardonic one-liners, Hyland was struggling with severe health problems and personal demons throughout filming. Despite all the turmoil and trauma, she has reflected on her struggles with profundity and gratitude while embracing the healing powers of self-care. "I think it's really about keeping your mental, emotional, and physical realities in balance, because you know they're all tied together; when one of them is off, everything else feels off, too," she told Allure in 2019. "I think finding that balance is where the true epitome of self-love lies."

The star has been through a lot, but she's come out the other side and is now living life to the fullest. Get the Kleenex ready as we run down tragic details about Sarah Hyland.

