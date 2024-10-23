Obama's Reaction To Eminem's Intro At Rally Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
We can only imagine how many people have been starstruck in the presence of former President Barack Obama. So, we're surprised to see him acting starstruck in the presence of another celeb. This seems to be exactly what happened at the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz rally in Detroit, Michigan, on October 22. In a surprising appearance, rapper Eminem took the stage and gave an introduction to Obama's speech. This elicited a surprising reaction from the former president, and it left us reminiscing about the days when the world of politics was a bit more fun.
THE WAY SCREAMED WHEN PRESIDENT BAE STARTED RECITING THE LYRICS TO LOSE YOURSELF AFTER EMINEM INTRODUCED HIM 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LRqEhFMjH5
— Qondi (@QondiNtini) October 23, 2024
When Obama hit the stage after Eminem, he proclaimed that nerves don't typically get to him when speaking at rallies. Yet, he noted, "I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem," per X, formerly Twitter. He then surprised the crowds by breaking into a recitation of the lyrics of Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself." "I noticed," he began, before seamlessly transitioning into the lyrics: "My palms are sweaty / knees weak, arms are heavy / vomit on my sweater already / Mom's spaghetti." After delivering the iconic line, the crowd began to cheer, and Obama kept the song going before saying, "I love me some Eminem." Not only did this moment make Obama seem oh-so-relatable, but it also gave the rally an air of fun — something that seems to be increasingly lacking amidst a political landscape that often feels dire and desperate.
The internet loved Obama's performance
The internet's reaction to Barack Obama's spur-of-the-moment rap proved that this election season could use more playfulness. A viral tweet featuring a clip of Obama's Eminem fan moment raked in many comments praising the former president's good vibes. "This completely took me out!!! They need to go tour!!!" one commenter proclaimed. One X user called him the "coolest guy ever," while another described him as "charisma personified!" Others reminisced about politics of the past, with one saying, "We had the coolest President ever."
Clearly, plenty of folks appreciated Obama's ode to Eminem. But, both Obama and Eminem were there for a different cause: Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Before welcoming Obama to the stage, Eminem explained the importance of voting in Detroit, the city where he grew up. "The city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me," he said, noting, "Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," per Variety. Eminem asserted, "People shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known," adding, "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld." Evidently, as Election Day draws near, plenty of folks are rallying behind their candidate, and some are even rapping for the cause.