Obama's Reaction To Eminem's Intro At Rally Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The internet's reaction to Barack Obama's spur-of-the-moment rap proved that this election season could use more playfulness. A viral tweet featuring a clip of Obama's Eminem fan moment raked in many comments praising the former president's good vibes. "This completely took me out!!! They need to go tour!!!" one commenter proclaimed. One X user called him the "coolest guy ever," while another described him as "charisma personified!" Others reminisced about politics of the past, with one saying, "We had the coolest President ever."

Clearly, plenty of folks appreciated Obama's ode to Eminem. But, both Obama and Eminem were there for a different cause: Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. Before welcoming Obama to the stage, Eminem explained the importance of voting in Detroit, the city where he grew up. "The city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me," he said, noting, "Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," per Variety. Eminem asserted, "People shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known," adding, "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld." Evidently, as Election Day draws near, plenty of folks are rallying behind their candidate, and some are even rapping for the cause.

