A Peek At Trump's Phone Screen Reveals The Least Surprising Lockscreen Ever

What photo did former President Donald Trump choose as his phone lock screen? A photo of himself, of course! Or, at least, that's how it appears in a photo one X, formerly known as Twitter-user pointed out in a viral tweet. The user zoomed in on what looks to be Trump's phone — only to see a photo of the second-time presidential hopeful pointing back at himself.

Of course. Trump's cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself. Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren... himself. pic.twitter.com/Rf49bkjk3p — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 23, 2024

"Of course. Trump's cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself," the X-user wrote in the tweet that garnered over 13,000 likes in just four hours. The caption continued, "Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren... himself." While we can't be entirely certain that this is Trump's phone — just that it's sitting on the table next to him on a private jet as he smiles with four men and a signed "Make America Great Again" hat. Yet, the notion that he would choose this photo doesn't feel particularly out of character.

For most of us, our phone lock screen is something we catch a glimpse of many times throughout the day, and as such, most of us choose a photo that brings us a bit of joy. Trump's apparent lock screen background isn't just a photo of him — it's him pointing straight ahead with a furrowed brow and subtle smirk. And, unsurprisingly, folks in the comment section have some mixed feelings about this unorthodox choice.