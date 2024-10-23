A Peek At Trump's Phone Screen Reveals The Least Surprising Lockscreen Ever
What photo did former President Donald Trump choose as his phone lock screen? A photo of himself, of course! Or, at least, that's how it appears in a photo one X, formerly known as Twitter-user pointed out in a viral tweet. The user zoomed in on what looks to be Trump's phone — only to see a photo of the second-time presidential hopeful pointing back at himself.
Of course. Trump's cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself. Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren... himself. pic.twitter.com/Rf49bkjk3p
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 23, 2024
"Of course. Trump's cell phone lock screen background image is a picture of himself," the X-user wrote in the tweet that garnered over 13,000 likes in just four hours. The caption continued, "Not his wife, not his children, not his grandchildren... himself." While we can't be entirely certain that this is Trump's phone — just that it's sitting on the table next to him on a private jet as he smiles with four men and a signed "Make America Great Again" hat. Yet, the notion that he would choose this photo doesn't feel particularly out of character.
For most of us, our phone lock screen is something we catch a glimpse of many times throughout the day, and as such, most of us choose a photo that brings us a bit of joy. Trump's apparent lock screen background isn't just a photo of him — it's him pointing straight ahead with a furrowed brow and subtle smirk. And, unsurprisingly, folks in the comment section have some mixed feelings about this unorthodox choice.
The comment section was full of opinions on Trump's lock screen
One X-user in the comment section put it simply, writing, "I have never heard of someone doing this." Others pointed out the choice's implications. One wrote, "He is such a narcissist. What a self absorbed dork !" Another simply called the man in the photo, "His favorite person." Naturally, as is true with most things about Donald Trump, folks did not agree on the meaning behind the photo choice. One commenter called it a "Power move." Another said, "Yep.... I love it.... It's him... reminding himself: 'You got this... despite the haters... you got this... AMERICA needs you'..."
Clearly the notion of Trump having a photo of himself as his lock screen was divisive, but the photo itself is also noteworthy. It was taken during his presidency on July 19, 2019. The photo shows Trump pointing at the camera when he was reportedly leaving the White House to head to a dinner at his New Jersey Trump National Golf Club. So, perhaps the photo takes the former president back to a time when he was in office and inspires him to fight for a second term. It's worth noting that according to The Daily Mail, a video of Trump playing golf from 2023 showed a similar lock screen, so the odds of the phone in the viral tweet belonging to Trump are pretty high.