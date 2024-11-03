The Strange Reason Natasha Lyonne Thinks Her Romance With Fred Armisen Ended

Comedy titans Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen were once an iconic romantic pairing. The couple dated for many years — Lyonne joking on "Saturday Night Live" that it's the only sex tape in the industry that couldn't sell — until they ultimately split in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Lyonne, their decision to end things was as odd and hilarious as the comics themselves.

"I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool," Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter. Per the "Russian Doll" star, she and Armisen disagreed over pools because he isn't fond of them. "It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup," she said, then comparing herself to Burt Lancaster in "The Swimmer" to describe the importance of her water laps. And laps she achieved, as Lyonne bought her own house — with a pool — after her break-up with Armisen. She noted, however, that she talks to her ex all the time, so it sounds like they're still friends.

Lyonne doesn't sound too heartbroken about her ceasing romance. The "Orange is the New Black" actor told Entertainment Weekly that she's in her "divorced-dad era," the self-proclaimed workaholic adding "I live a pretty no-dependence lifestyle, and I like it that way."

