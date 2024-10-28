The Most Famous Women Andrew Garfield Has Dated
Andrew Garfield's relationship history isn't quite as star-studded as you might expect. Still, some may be surprised to learn that he was once romantically involved with Rita Ora. In November 2018, an insider dished to The Sun that the "For You" hitmaker had told her pals about her new beau a month prior. "In recent days, things have started to heat up, and she says what they have is the real deal," the source revealed. "It is still very early days, but they like each other and are seeing what happens." Although their busy lives were a hindrance to the A-list couple's romance, both Garfield and Ora were reportedly willing to work past them because of how much they liked each other.
Rumors about their romance appeared to be proven right on Christmas Eve when the celebrity couple was spotted walking around London arm-in-arm. Unfortunately, it was short-lived as a source confirmed to The Mirror that they had called it quits in March 2019, explaining, "The relationship just fizzled out. It's sad, but they have both accepted the situation and moved on." However, another confidant asserted to The Sun that Garfield had dumped Ora. Moreover, the pop star was apparently completely torn up about it because she didn't see it coming at all.
And yet, it really didn't seem like their short-lived union ended on a bad note — especially given that Garfield was photographed chatting amiably with Ora's husband, Taika Waititi, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. And, before the British singer came into the "Social Network" star's life, he was in a high-profile relationship with one of his co-stars.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were in a long-term relationship
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield fell in love while playing star-crossed lovers Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker in "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2010. However, rumors of their romance only started swirling in November of the following year after they were spotted out on a date. Garfield gushed about his partner in a behind-the-scenes video for the superhero film, saying, "She came in and she was like a shot of espresso, she's like being bathed in sunlight. She's incredibly energetic and enthusiastic and she had this sense of play and fun which was incredibly exciting," (via YouTube).
Although Stone and Garfield's relationship remained mostly under the radar, the celebrity couple consistently showed up to support each other publicly over the years they were together. Then, in April 2015, an insider informed Us Weekly that the actors were taking some time apart after going through a rough patch brought about by constant arguments. In October, People reported that, per a source, Garfield and Stone had amicably gone their separate ways earlier in the year. And it certainly seemed like there were no hard feelings between the former co-stars and paramours.
Speaking on Vanity Fair's "Little Gold Men" podcast in 2017, the "Silence" star shared that he could not be happier about all the recognition Stone was getting for her performance in "La La Land," enthusing, "I'm her biggest fan as an artist. I'm constantly inspired by her work. I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself." Even after Garfield's departure from Stone's star-studded dating history, he regularly caught up with her too.