The Most Famous Women Andrew Garfield Has Dated

Andrew Garfield's relationship history isn't quite as star-studded as you might expect. Still, some may be surprised to learn that he was once romantically involved with Rita Ora. In November 2018, an insider dished to The Sun that the "For You" hitmaker had told her pals about her new beau a month prior. "In recent days, things have started to heat up, and she says what they have is the real deal," the source revealed. "It is still very early days, but they like each other and are seeing what happens." Although their busy lives were a hindrance to the A-list couple's romance, both Garfield and Ora were reportedly willing to work past them because of how much they liked each other.

Rumors about their romance appeared to be proven right on Christmas Eve when the celebrity couple was spotted walking around London arm-in-arm. Unfortunately, it was short-lived as a source confirmed to The Mirror that they had called it quits in March 2019, explaining, "The relationship just fizzled out. It's sad, but they have both accepted the situation and moved on." However, another confidant asserted to The Sun that Garfield had dumped Ora. Moreover, the pop star was apparently completely torn up about it because she didn't see it coming at all.

And yet, it really didn't seem like their short-lived union ended on a bad note — especially given that Garfield was photographed chatting amiably with Ora's husband, Taika Waititi, at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. And, before the British singer came into the "Social Network" star's life, he was in a high-profile relationship with one of his co-stars.

