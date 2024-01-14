Emma Stone's Star-Studded Relationship History

While Emma Stone's illustrious Hollywood career has been the center of her media presence, the "Poor Things" star is known for tightly guarding her personal life, making her star-studded relationship history quite intriguing. Over the years, Stone was rumored to have dated numerous co-stars, including musician Teddy Geiger and fellow actor Kieran Culkin. Her most extensively documented romance was with "Hacksaw Ridge" star Andrew Garfield before she ultimately married her current partner, comedian and Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary.

According to a report from Page Six, Stone and McCary began dating in 2016, after initially crossing paths during Stone's guest appearance on SNL that same year. The pair have kept mostly to themselves, reiterating Stone's penchant for privacy when it comes to her love life. They quietly tied the knot sometime in 2020, as per the New York Post. The following year, as reported by People, the pair welcomed their first child.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift fans are convinced that Swift referenced Stone's love life in a song written in 2009. The track, titled "When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor's Version)," remained unreleased until 2023 but was initially intended for Swift's 2010 album, "Speak Now." In the lyrics, Swift sings, "'Cause when Emma falls in love, she's in it for keeps / She won't walk away unless she knows she absolutely has to leave." While the sentiments expressed in the song remain speculative, it adds a curious layer to Stone's star-studded relationship history.