Inside Milo Ventimiglia & Mandy Moore's Tense Behind-The-Scenes Argument

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore starred as Jack and Rebecca Pearson, parents of the "big three," on "This Is Us," which ran for six seasons on NBC. The two made a beautiful and relatable on-screen couple, but at one point, things got so heated that the two ended up using the f-word towards each other on set as they were filming a scene. We have to admit, we didn't see that coming; add that to the previously untold truths about "This Is Us." Here's what happened, how things escalated so dramatically, and how the actors really feel about each other.

On an episode of the podcast "This Was Us," hosted by Moore and show co-stars Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan, Ventimiglia and Moore talked about filming the huge Valentine's Day fight that's a big part of the Season 1 finale (IYKYK). For those who don't know, the argument started with Moore's character wanting to go on tour as a singer, but she hadn't told her husband (Ventimiglia's character) that a member of the band was someone she used to date. There's jealousy, anger, and all kinds of harsh words in the version that fans saw, but it went even further in one take.