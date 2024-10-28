Diddy's Decades-Long Feud With 50 Cent, Explained

It's no secret that Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Sean "Diddy" Combs have been in a long-standing feud for years. The "In Da Club" rapper has been even more outspoken in his criticism of Combs in the wake of the raids on Combs' houses in Los Angeles and Miami back in March, and Combs' subsequent arrest in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

He's best known as a musician, but you might not know that 50 Cent is also an actor and producer, and he is currently developing a documentary exposé about Diddy, being produced by Netflix, alongside director Alexandria Stapleton. The pair told Variety in September, just days after Combs' arrest, that the documentary "is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far."

While 50 Cent's feud has escalated in the public eye amid Combs' multitude of legal battles and criminal allegations, tensions between the music stars go back nearly two decades, with the release of "The Bomb" in 2006, a diss track 50 Cent recorded slamming Combs and accusing him of being involved in the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. Combs has denied the allegations, but the track sparked a long-running and simmering anger between the two.

