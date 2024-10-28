The Worst Wigs Taylor Swift Has Ever Worn

Superstar Taylor Swift's hairstyle tends to evolve with her eras. From the free-spirited spiral curls of her "Fearless" days to the pin-straight locks of the "Red" era to her short sleek bob during the "1989" album cycle, her hair has helped her brand each release and signal the transition to a new musical aesthetic. But despite her signature hairstyles, Swift has flirted occasionally with wigs —sometimes while playing "characters" in her music videos — and they haven't all been good.

That said, the good ones have been really good. Take, for example, the edgy dirty blonde wig with pink tips she wore for "I Knew You Were Trouble." The hairpiece not only looked right, but helped her take her performance in the video to the next level. As she told MTV at the time (via Billboard), "I actually got to feel like I was this different girl, who was pulled into this different storyline, and with the pink hair and everything. I felt like it really kind of showed how she changed."

On the flip side, there have been some real stinker fake hair looks, too. Sure, the concepts behind the wigs might be great from a storytelling perspective, the execution hasn't always been, well, so gorgeous.

