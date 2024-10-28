How Did Lauren Boebert Meet Donald Trump? What We Know

Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump became two of the most controversial and polarizing figures in politics, with Boebert making a large chunk of her name by being one of the former president's most avid supporters. The relationship between the two goes further than Boebert's love of Trump's policies, with her personally sticking her neck out for Trump, like she did when she attended his hush money trial. But where did it all start for these two?

Advertisement

Boebert officially met Donald Trump after she earned his attention by confronting then-presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke in 2019. According to Boebert (via Fox31), "It was amazing. President Trump got on the phone and said 'Lauren, you are really great. I have professionals in my office saying what happened.'" It appears her first face-to-face with the former president came at a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Then she got another in-person meeting with Trump a few months later when she announced on her official Facebook page that she had met with him in the Oval Office.