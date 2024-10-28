How Did Lauren Boebert Meet Donald Trump? What We Know
Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump became two of the most controversial and polarizing figures in politics, with Boebert making a large chunk of her name by being one of the former president's most avid supporters. The relationship between the two goes further than Boebert's love of Trump's policies, with her personally sticking her neck out for Trump, like she did when she attended his hush money trial. But where did it all start for these two?
Boebert officially met Donald Trump after she earned his attention by confronting then-presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke in 2019. According to Boebert (via Fox31), "It was amazing. President Trump got on the phone and said 'Lauren, you are really great. I have professionals in my office saying what happened.'" It appears her first face-to-face with the former president came at a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Then she got another in-person meeting with Trump a few months later when she announced on her official Facebook page that she had met with him in the Oval Office.
Boebert and Trump are tight allies
From her start in politics, Boebert has always described herself as a Trump supporter. She even credited her 2020 unexpected dethroning of Scott Tipton in the Republican primary for Colorado's third district to MAGA principles and being more in line with the former president than her opponent. After winning the primary, she was quoted as saying "I am the battle tested MAGA candidate. I knew from the beginning I was more MAGA than my opponent." There are almost no policies she disagrees with Trump on either, according to Boebert. From the 2020 election being stolen to being opposed to transitioning to green energy, she falls right in line with Donald Trump.
Neither figure is a stranger to controversy either, though they almost always back each other when it comes down to it. The former president has continued to give her his ringing endorsement and Boebert is ever an avid defender of Trump. It remains to be seen if either Trump or Boebert can avoid more messy fiascos in the future.