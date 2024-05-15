Lauren Boebert's Messiest Controversies Ever

The following article mentions a mass shooting, allegations of sexual abuse, and allegations of domestic abuse.

Lauren Boebert is no stranger to messy controversy or drumming up attention. In 2019, she became a household name when she went viral in her home district for confronting then-presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke during his speech about gun laws. While he was taking questions, Boebert, who had no prior political experience at that point, took the mic to ask one of her own. "I was one of the gun-owning Americans that heard your speech and heard what you had to say regarding, 'Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15s and your AK-47,'" she started. "Well, I am here to say, 'Hell no. You're not.'" She quickly caught the attention of outlets like Fox News and the National Review, and she went on to win a seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2020. .

However, the support for Boebert in the 3rd district eventually began to wane, and in 2022, she beat Democratic nominee Adam Frisch only by 542 votes. In 2024, Boebert plans to run for Colorado's 4th Congressional District, a region where she believes she has a better chance at winning. As she told the AP, "I don't want the left to have a chance to buy the seat from us, and their only argument is me." Needless to say, the controversies that've plagued Boebert have yet to deter the polarizing politician.