Melissa Joan Hart's Worst Makeup Mistake

The "Clarissa Explains It All" actor continued posing for photos for much of the premiere, oblivious to her splotchy complexion, until a fellow "Melissa & Joey" cast member clued her in. As the Daily Mail reported at the time, Taylor Spreitler apparently pulled Melissa Joan Hart aside to let her know about the powder disaster. Hart then attempted to blend the white spots across her forehead, nose, and cheekbones, but to no avail. Any makeup expert worth their salt knows that concentrated powder patches and flash photography don't mix, but someone clearly missed the memo here.

Indeed, the damage had already been done at that point, as Hart had already left the red carpet and finished with her photo op. It was an embarrassing end to what was presumably a lovely evening spent with family and friends. Hart's only consolation was that she likely wasn't to blame for the poorly blended powder look, assuming she worked with a makeup artist. Whatever the case, the heavy-handed approach to setting powder was a rookie move.

However, as far as Hart's concerned, that makeup mistake wasn't her biggest beauty mistake of all time. As she told New Beauty in 2024, she still regrets over-plucking her eyebrows when she was younger. Needless to say, it's a tad easier to wipe off excess setting powder than regrow eyebrows.

