The Spicy Confession Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Should've Kept To Themselves

Though the infamous Oscars slap incident is slowly creeping up on its third anniversary, the lives of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith might still be fresh in the public's eye, not just for the latter wailing on host Chris Rock, but also for their rocky marriage, which has shown signs that it was never as it seemed. However, much before Smith angrily struck Rock live on stage, the couple engaged in another scandalous activity prior to another Oscars ceremony years earlier.

In September 2010, Pinkett Smith fessed up about a rendezvous she and Will Smith had while they were on their way to that year's Academy Awards. Though fans invested in their relationship might be interested in knowing what went on behind closed limo doors, others might consider what she revealed to be too much information. "In a limo, on the way to the Academy Awards this year, Will started looking at me in this way that drives me wild," she told Shape Magazine (via HuffPost). We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let's just say we missed the red carpet and I ended up with almost no makeup on."