The Spicy Confession Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Should've Kept To Themselves
Though the infamous Oscars slap incident is slowly creeping up on its third anniversary, the lives of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith might still be fresh in the public's eye, not just for the latter wailing on host Chris Rock, but also for their rocky marriage, which has shown signs that it was never as it seemed. However, much before Smith angrily struck Rock live on stage, the couple engaged in another scandalous activity prior to another Oscars ceremony years earlier.
In September 2010, Pinkett Smith fessed up about a rendezvous she and Will Smith had while they were on their way to that year's Academy Awards. Though fans invested in their relationship might be interested in knowing what went on behind closed limo doors, others might consider what she revealed to be too much information. "In a limo, on the way to the Academy Awards this year, Will started looking at me in this way that drives me wild," she told Shape Magazine (via HuffPost). We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let's just say we missed the red carpet and I ended up with almost no makeup on."
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are very open about their intimate lives
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been notoriously open about their intimate lives. In the past, they've admitted to getting busy in unconventional locations like bathrooms, outdoors, and in friends' bedrooms. Pinkett Smith has also opened up about their roleplaying tendencies. "Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex," Pinkett Smith told Redbook magazine (via HuffPost). "Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary."
It's also no secret that the couple are in a non-monogamous relationship. Some of their marital extracurriculars have even gone public, including Pinkett Smith's fling with singer August Alsina, and Smith's own reconnection with his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Smith argued their decision not to practice monogamy stems from Pinkett Smith's beliefs against conventional marriage, as well as their shared notion that the trust they've demonstrated strengthens their love for one another. "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way," he told GQ in September 2021. "And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."